TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolSoftball

Long Island Class A championship: Mt. Sinai vs. Carey

Mt. Sinai defeated Carey, 5-0, in the Long Island Class A softball championship Saturday at Hofstra.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

Massapequa celebrates its victory over West Islip in Long Island Class AA championship: West Islip vs. Massapequa East Meadow's Juliana Sanzone gets a hit in Long Island Class AA championship: Longwood vs. East Meadow Malini Rudra of Syosset grins as she reads State girls golf championships Islip celebrates its first-ever Long Island championship after Long Island Class C final: Islip vs. Cold Spring Harbor Ward Melville's Kiera Hughes, right, took the girls Suffolk track and field individual championships/state qualifiers Wantagh players pose for a team photo after Long Island Class A championship: Wantagh vs. Rocky Point Mattituck celebrates its win over Oyster Bay in Long Island Class D final: Mattituck/Southold vs. Oyster Bay Garden City poses after winning the Long Island Long Island Class B final: Harborfields vs. Garden City Ward Melville celebrates its win during over Massapequa Long Island Class A final: Ward Melville vs. Massapequa Patrick Maloney from Oyster Bay pumps his fist New York state boys tennis championships Center Moriches players celebrate their victory over Marlboro Class B Southeast Regional final: Center Moriches vs. Marlboro Central Port Washington's Lucy Hurt wins the Division 1 Nassau track individual championships/state qualifiers West Babylon midfielder Hannah Heller controls the ball Suffolk Class B final: ESM vs. West Babylon Manhasset celebrates its 14-5 win against Garden City Nassau Class B final: Manhasset vs. Garden City Center Moriches poses for a team photo after Long Island Class B final: Center Moriches vs. Wheatley East Rockaway celebrates its Long Island Class C Long Island Class C final: East Rockaway vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton Babylon's Allie Stanya strokes a single against Oyster Long Island Class B final: Babylon vs. Oyster Bay West Islip goalie Lauren DiStefano celebrates with her Suffolk Class A final: Northport vs. West Islip Massapequa celebrates their 10-6 win over Port Washington Nassau Class A final: Massapequa vs. Port Washington East Rockaway poses after winning the Long Island Long Island Class C final: Mercy vs. East Rockaway Mt. Sinai attacker Meaghan Tyrrell is defended by Suffolk Class C final: Mt. Sinai vs. Westhampton Cold Spring Harbor celebrates after winning the Nassau Nassau Class C final: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Wantagh Half Hollow Hills East's Brett Martin looks to Suffolk Class A final: Ward Melville vs. Hills East Carle Place's Giana McKeough keeps control during the Nassau Class D final: Carle Place vs. Oyster Bay