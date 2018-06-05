Nassau vs. Suffolk softball all-star game
The best softball players from Nassau and Suffolk competed in an all-star game on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Hofstra.
MORE PHOTOS
Long Island boys tennis team final: Syosset vs. Commack Long Island Class B final: Manhasset vs. ESM Long Island Class A final: Massapequa vs. West Islip Long Island Class D final: Carle Place vs. Mattituck/Southold Long Island Class C final: CSH vs. Mt. Sinai State girls golf championships LI Class AA championship: West Islip vs. Massapequa LI Class AA championship: Longwood vs. East Meadow Long Island Class C final: Islip vs. Cold Spring Harbor Long Island Class A championship: Mt. Sinai vs. Carey Suffolk track and field individual championships/state qualifiers Long Island Class A championship: Wantagh vs. Rocky Point LI Class D final: Mattituck vs. Oyster Bay Long Island Class B final: Harborfields vs. Garden City Long Island Class A final: Ward Melville vs. Massapequa New York state boys tennis championships Class B Southeast Regional final: Center Moriches vs. Marlboro Central Nassau track individual championships/state qualifiers Suffolk Class B final: ESM vs. West Babylon Nassau Class B final: Manhasset vs. Garden City Long Island Class B final: Center Moriches vs. Wheatley Long Island Class C final: East Rockaway vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton Long Island Class B final: Babylon vs. Oyster Bay Suffolk Class A final: Northport vs. West Islip
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.