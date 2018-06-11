Newsday's All-Long Island softball team 2018
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island softball first team for the 2018 spring season.
Long Island Player of the Year: Love' Drumgole, Mt. Sinai, SS, Sr.
Jenna Laird, East Meadow, SS, Soph.
Jessica Budrewicz, MacArthur, P, Sr.
Alex Burns, Baldwin, OF, Sr.
Jenna DeFina, Massapequa, OF, Sr.
Emily Koerick, Longwood, P, Sr.
Christina Loeffler, East Meadow, P, Sr.
Jayna Rios, Floyd, SS, Sr.
Gabi Scharff, Island Trees, 3B, Sr.
Alyssa Seidler, St. Anthony's, P/OF, Soph.
Lyndsey Shaw, Sayville, C, Sr.
Allie Stanya, Babylon, P, Sr.
Jillian Weinstein, Half Hollow Hills West, P, Sr.
Gianna Venuti, Commack, 2B, Sr.
Long Island Coach of the Year: Joe Calarco, Longwood
Nassau Coach of the Year: Ken Conrade, Kellenberg
