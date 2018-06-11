TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island softball team 2018

By Owen O'Brien owen.obrien@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island softball first team for the 2018 spring season.

Long Island Player of the Year: Love' Drumgole, Mt. Sinai, SS, Sr.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Jenna Laird, East Meadow, SS, Soph.

Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jessica Budrewicz, MacArthur, P, Sr.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Alex Burns, Baldwin, OF, Sr.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Jenna DeFina, Massapequa, OF, Sr.

Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Emily Koerick, Longwood, P, Sr.

Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Christina Loeffler, East Meadow, P, Sr.

Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Jayna Rios, Floyd, SS, Sr.

Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Gabi Scharff, Island Trees, 3B, Sr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Alyssa Seidler, St. Anthony's, P/OF, Soph.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Lyndsey Shaw, Sayville, C, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Allie Stanya, Babylon, P, Sr.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Jillian Weinstein, Half Hollow Hills West, P, Sr.

Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Gianna Venuti, Commack, 2B, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Long Island Coach of the Year: Joe Calarco, Longwood

Nassau Coach of the Year: Ken Conrade, Kellenberg

Photo Credit: Alan J Schaefer

