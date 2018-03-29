Newsday’s Top 100 softball players for 2018

Noelle Bryggman, Whitman, SS, Sr.

Hit .400 with 18 runs 10 stolen bases and 13 RBIs last season and the athletic shortstop is committed to Queens College.

Ashley Budrewicz, MacArthur, C, Sr.

One of the best defensive catchers on Long Island, Budrewicz hit .370 with 22 runs and 12 RBIs for the defending Long Island Class A champions. She and her twin sister, Jess, will play at NYIT next year.

Jess Budrewicz, MacArthur, P, Sr.

Newsday’s 2017 Nassau Player of the Year went 23-3 with a 1.01 ERA and 265 strikeouts to only 23 walks in 171 2/3 innings in the circle. She threw 52 of 54 scoreless innings in the playoffs for the defending Long Island Class A champions. She will play at NYIT with her twin sister, Ashley, next year.

Katie Burk, East Islip, 3B, Sr.

With as strong of an arm as any player on Long Island and a consistent glove at third base, Burk only had three errors while playing every inning last season. A true two-way player, she hit .451 with three home runs and 25 RBIs in a Suffolk AA championship season and will be taking on a much larger role.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alex Burns, Baldwin, CF, Sr.

The two-time All-Long Island second-team selection has some of the best power in the area. She had five home runs last season to raise her varsity total to 34 homers. She hit .500 with 25 RBIs and 29 runs last year and is committed to play at Molloy College.

Nancy Burns, Deer Park, OF, Sr.

A five-year varsity player, Burns returns as a mainstay in the Deer Park outfield, with a cannon for an arm that doesn’t shy away in the big games — throwing out five players at the plate during last year’s run to the Suffolk AA championship game. She had an on-base percentage of .404 with 27 runs and 19 RBIs last season.

Marissa Braito, Sacred Heart, SS, Sr.

The four-year varsity shortstop won the CHSAA MVP last season, batting .661 with 41 hits, 34 runs and 26 stolen bases, only striking out four times. She has 71 stolen bases and 97 runs scored over her three seasons.

Paulina Cardona, Long Beach, SS, Sr.

With quick reactions at shortstop, Cardona is a presence in the middle of the field. She hit .405 with 12 RBIs in Nassau AA-I games last season.

Kara Castaldo, Mepham, 3B, Sr.

With three home runs last season,

Castaldo will be the featured piece in a Mepham lineup moving up from Nassau ABC-II to ABC-I.

Bri Castro, Holy Trinity, SS, Jr.

One of the top defensive shortstops on Long Island, Castro is very quick and smooth to the ball. She hit .320 last season and is committed to the University at Buffalo.

Skyler Cirillo, Lindenhurst, SS, Sr.

After missing all of last season

with an injury, Cirillo returns to lead Lindenhurst looking to return to the playoffs after hitting .457 as a sophomore,

Jessica Clark, Newfield, SS, Sr.

Clark, entering her fifth varsity season, secures the middle of the infield. Can drive the ball to all fields and led the team in hitting last season.

Jazmine Cuffie, Bay Shore, 3B, Soph.

A highlight reel at third base, Cuffie is one of the top infielders on Long Island. She matches that glove with a strong bat, hitting .388 a .487 on-base percentage and 13 RBIs with 11 runs scored last season.

Cassidy Curtin, Knox, P, Soph.

Had 92 strikeouts and a batting average better than .600 last season as a freshman.

Molly Cummings, Babylon, C, Sr.

Hit .625 with two home runs, 32 RBIs and 42 runs scored last season for the Long Island Class B champions.

Francesca Cuttitta, Massapequa, CF, Sr.

A four-year starter, Cuttitta covers a tremendous amount of ground in centerfield and is a five-tool player for a team looking to compete for a county title.

Kayla Daly, St. Anthony’s, P/CF, Sr.

Daly was 8-2 with 78 strikeouts in 53.2 innings from the circle

last season. The speedy, strong-armed centerfielder with power has committed to play at Caldwell University next season according to coach Mike Massa.

Jenna DeFina, Massapequa, OF, Sr.

A four-year varsity player, DeFina’s speed creates havoc for opposing teams, while also possessing the power to drive the ball. She is committed to play at Adelphi.

Allison Dell’Orto, East Islip, P/SS, Jr.

Batted .402 with 34 runs and 35 hits last season for the Suffolk AA champions — including hitting a team-best .500 in the playoffs. Possesses incredible speed and will be taking over in the circle as the team’s primary pitcher.

Julia DeVincenzo, Island Trees, INF, Sr.

The line-drive hitter batted . 394 last season. DeVincenzo earned All-League honors a year ago.

Love’ Drumgole, Mount Sinai, SS, Sr.

A two-time Newsday All-Long Island selection, Drumgole is a five-tool player looking to set some Suffolk County records. She hit .673 with 39 RBIs, 35 runs and 29 steals for the Suffolk A champions last season.

Taylor Eggert, Kings Park, P, Jr.

The talented pitcher went 12-5 last season with 219 strikeouts with a 1.30 ERA. Eggert, who averaged 11 strikeouts a game, also was a standout at the plate with a .400 batting average and a .432 on-base percentage.

Ellie Egher, Massapequa, C, Soph.

An imposing presence in the middle of a strong lineup, opponents don’t want to see Egher come up with runners on base. Behind the plate, she had a strong arm and a quick release.

Lisa Fabig, MacArthur, SS, Jr.

A hard-nosed player, Fabig led the Generals with a .405 batting average. She added five home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored for the defending Long Island Class A champions.

Meredith Fagan, Long Beach, C, Sr.

A leader and anchor of the team behind the plate, Fagan hit .438 with 11 RBIs is Nassau AA-I games last season and .334 for the season for the Nassau AA finalists.

Adrianna Fasano, Deer Park P/SS, Jr.

Fasano hit .422 with a 1.077 OPS for the Suffolk AA runners-up. She scored 33 runs with 23 RBIs, nine stolen bases and is a sure-handed shortstop. The junior will take over as the primary pitcher and looks to lead the Falcons on another deep playoff run.

Tierney Fitzgerald, Holy Trinity, P, Sr.

Committed to St. Bonaventure, Fitzgerald led the Titans in the circle and at the plate last season, winning 11 games while recording 100 strikeouts and hitting .347.

Katie Frisch, Long Beach, SS, Soph.

Frisch showed poise beyond her years last season, hitting .417 in Nassau AA-I and .333 on the season — including a home run in Game 2 of the Nassau AA finals to keep Long Beach’s season alive.

Kailey Gallagher, Port Washington, OF, Jr.

The 5-8 outfielder, a slap hitter, batted .574 last season.

Maddie Gallagher, Port Washington, SS, Soph.

Maddie batted .571 with four doubles, four triples and four home runs last season. Led Vikings in nearly every offensive category a year ago.

Julia Golino, Mt. Sinai, P/1B, Jr.

Forms one of the best one-two pitching duos around with teammate Emma Wimmer. The 2017 Suffolk League VIII Pitcher of the Year was All-County a year ago, and recorded 12 of the Mustangs’ 22 wins.

Julianne Graepel, Lynbrook, P, Sr.

Graepel pitched every inning for the Owls the last three seasons. Graepel went 8-9 last year with an 8-9 record and 183 strikeouts in 112 innings. She batted .362 with a .422 on-base percentage and a .759 slugging percentage.

Jessica Grillo, Massapequa, INF, Jr.

Grillo has an uncanny ability to get on base and always needs to be accounted for when she’s on the basepaths. She’s also a versatile infielder with great instincts.

Kara Haga, Division, P, Sr.

The All-County standout went 12-4 from the circle, and batted .380 on the season. Haga has committed to Lesley University according to coach Dave Radtke.

Emily Haller, Herricks, P, Sr.

The Highlanders’ MVP pitched three no-hitters with 103 strikeouts last season.

Christina Hassett, Farmingdale, P, Jr.

Batted .459 last season and was 12-6 from the circle.

Julianne Hilcken, Seaford, SS/3B, Jr.

The All-County shortstop hit .424 with three homers, 20 runs scored, 11 doubles and 13 RBIs last season.

Julia Hodgkinson, Sayville, 3B, Sr.

Hodgkinson hit .408 with a home run, 19 runs scored and 25 RBIs last season.

Courtney Hohenberger, Smithtown East, C. Jr.

She hit .377 last season with three home runs, 20 RBIs and 22 runs scored for the Bulls.

Danielle Polirer, Bellmore JFK, P, Sr.

The Bates College commit recorded 38 strikeouts and four wins last season.

Kate Karamouzis, Sacred Heart, C, Jr.

A leader behind the plate and a powerful bat, the junior hit .433 with two home runs last season.

Rachel Katz, Hills West, SS, Sr.

A five-tool player according to coach Bryan Dugan, Katz sported a .980 fielding percentage and batted .528 with 38 hits, 10 doubles and 14 stolen bases last season.

Alicia Killeen, Smithtown West, 2B, Jr.

The second baseman hit .463 last season with 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored last season.

Carly Kleinwaks, Portledge, P/SS, Sr.

Went a 6-0 from the circle last season en route to PSAA MVP honors for PSAA champions

Emily Koerick, Longwood, P, Sr.

The League I Pitcher of the Year had 173 strikeouts in 111.3 innings pitched with a 1.52 ERA a year ago. Also batted .310 and led the Lions in stolen bases.

Ally Koustsogiannis, Clarke, 1B, Sr.

The third-year varsity starter, hit .465 and committed just one error last season. She has commited to play at SUNY-Geneseo.

Jenna Kreiling, Eastport-South Manor, SS/3B, Sr.

Hit .320 last season and was named All-Division.

Jenna Laird, East Meadow, SS, Soph.

The slick-fielding shortstop sparked the state champion Jets’ last season, hitting .602 with 33 RBIs.

Riley Lim-Ellis, Kellenberg, C/3B, Sr.

Sported a .379 batting average with four doubles, three triples, a team-best 17 RBIs and a .438 on-base percentage last year. At catcher, the LIU Post commit threw out 80 percent of attempted steals.

Christina Loeffler, East Meadow, P, Sr.

She hit .413 with nine home runs and 36RBIs. In the circle, she was 13-1 with a 1.49 ERA and threw a 1-0 shutout game in the state final.

Sam MacPherson, Sachem North, CF, Sr.

Already Sachem North’s record holder in hits, RBIs and doubles, coach Ken Sasso said, MacPherson returns after hitting .462 with three home runs and 16 RBIs last season.

Amanda Maffucci, Bellmore JFK, OF, Sr.

The talented outfielder hit .358 last season, and will attend Hofstra this fall on an academic scholarship and will play softball according to Cougars coach Krista Thorn.

Kristina Maggiacomo, Ward Melville, P/OF, Jr.

Recorded 130 strikeouts with 18 walks in 115 innings pitched with a 1.63 ERA and limited opponents to a .175 batting average in ’17. She batted .310 last season.

Harper Manus, Hewlett, SS, Sr.

The All-County shortstop batted .369 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs a year ago.

Melissa Marchese, Shoreham-Wading Rider, C, Jr.

Marchese hit .588 with a .637 on-base percentage last season. The junior hit six homers with 38 RBIs and 34 runs scored, while committing zero errors and throwing out nine baserunners last season. She is committed to play at Hartford.

Katlynn McGivney, Shoreham-Wading River, 2B, Jr.

The versatile player was 18-for-18 on stolen-base attempts last season, while hitting .500 with 40 runs scored. She will be the team’s primary second baseman, with the ability to move around the field as needed.

Natalie McIntosh, West Babylon, 1B, Sr.

McIntosh hit . 410 with three homers, four doubles and 14 RBIs. She is committed to play at Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham.

Carissa Militano, Miller Place, 2B, Jr.

Coach Justine Scutaro said Militano who hit .614 last season, has fantastic speed on the bases as well as the ability to hit for power and strategically slap.

Lexi Miller, Westhampton, SS, Sr.

Hit .424 with 4 home runs, 17 RBIs and 23 runs a year ago, and has outstanding range according to coach John Vahle.

Brianna Murillo, Brentwood, INF, Sr.

She batted .382 a year ago for the Indians, who won the Suffolk League I crown and finished 18-7.

Marissa Nicoletti, Carey, 3B/SS, Sr.

Nicoletti hit .375 last season for the Seahawks, who went 12-3 and reached the Nassau A semifinal round.

Julia Pastrana, Islip, P/UTL, Jr.

Pastrana was a mainstay last season hitting .604 with 14 doubles and 19 RBIs.

Claudia Porcaro, Plainedge, C, Sr.

The four-year varsity catcher is the Red Devils’ leader according to coach Melissa Amitrano. Porcaro hit .490 with a .785 slugging percentage and 37 RBIs.

Julianna Prescia, Connetquot, SS, Sr.

The Salisbury University commit hit .538 with a home run and 13 RBIs last season.

Lauren Ramos, Westhampton, C, Sr.

Ramos is as valuable as any player on Long Island. The Molloy commit hit .533 with 18 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 29 runs scored last season.

Sam Reyes, East Meadow, 2B, Sr.

A solid middle infielder, Reyes hit .342 for the Long Island and state AA champ Jets last season.

Jaelyn Rios, Deer Park, C, Fr.

After starting 25 of 26 games at second base, Rios will take over the catching responsibility for the Suffolk AA finalists. She hit .405 with 20 runs scored and 12 RBIs this season and will be a prominent force in the Falcons lineup now and for years to come.

Jayna Rios, Floyd, SS, Sr.

The five-year varsity member has the ability to drive the ball to all field with incredible power, hitting 11 home runs last season.

Priscilla Rivera, Brentwood, CF, Sr.

One of the top outfielders on Long Island, she hit .513 last season.

Lindsay Roman, Calhoun, P/OF, Soph.

Only a sophomore, this is Roman’s fourth season on varsity. She was 5-4 last season with a 1.90 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59 innings. She also hit .327 with a pair of homers and 13 RBIs.

Daniella Roselli, Division, 3B, Jr.

The LIU Post commit hit .509 with six homers and 35 RBIs last season.

Julianna Sanzone, East Meadow, LF, Soph.

Sanzone hit .413 with 19 runs scored and 22 RBIs last season.

Gabi Scharff, Island Trees, INF, Sr.

One of the most feared hitters on Long Island, she hit .623 with four home runs, 35 RBIs and 48 hits in 25 games last season. A consistent glove as well, Scharff will move from third base to shortstop this season.

Destiny Schook, North Babylon, 1B, Jr.

She hit .462 with three home runs, 25 RBIs and 19 runs last season.

Kaitlyn Schwarz, Oceanside, OF, Sr.

Schwarz batted .357 a year ago for the Sailors, who reached the Nassau Class AA semifinals.

Emily Seaver, Oceanside, SS, Soph.

The talented shortstop showed some pop with three home runs and 18 RBIs last year.

Alyssa Seidler, St. Anthony’s, P, Soph.

Led St. Anthony’s to the CHSAA championship, going 9-3 with a 1.11 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 82 innings. She compliments her power in the circle in the batter’s box, with 18 RBIs last season.

Lyndsey Shaw, Sayville, C, Sr.

Playing on varsity since seventh grade, Shaw has provided consistency for the Sayville program. She hit .605 with 30 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, with 45 RBIs and 35 runs scored last season. She’s committed to play at Albany.

Cassandra Smith, Center Moriches, CF, Sr.

One of the catalysts for the Red Devils, Smith hit four home runs a year ago for the Suffolk B finalist Center Moriches (17-7).

Yanique “Yaya” Spencer, Baldwin, 3B, Sr.

Committed to Delaware, Spencer hit .556 with four home runs, 29 RBIs and 27 runs scored last season. She pitched to a 2.50 ERA with 121 strikeouts last season, as Baldwin makes the jump up to Nassau AA-I this spring.

Cameron Stamm, Farmingdale, INF, Sr.

Stamm, who hit .350 a year ago with 20 RBIs, has committed to Averett University (Virginia).

Allie Stanya, Babylon, P, Sr.

Stanya tossed a perfect game and three no-hitters with an 0.70 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 110 innings. She hit .559 for the Long Island Class B champions with 49 runs scored and 35 RBIs. She’s committed to play at Queens College.

Sabrina Sussman, Commack, LF, Sr.

The 2017 Suffolk League II Rookie of the Year hit .405 with 15 stolen bases and 15 runs.

Samantha Swenson, Smithtown East, 2B, Soph.

Swenson batted .420 with five home runs, 27 RBIs and 29 runs scored last season.

Jenn Swing, Syosset, 3B, Sr.

As sure-handed of a third baseman as you’ll find on Long Island, Swing also hit .375 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs with an .859 slugging percentage last season. She’s committed to play at Cortland.

Brooke Tenreiro, Bellport, 1B, Sr.

Led the Clippers last season with a .379 average, 16 RBIs and 12 doubles. Committed just one error all season at first base.

Jaden Thompson, Mattituck, 3B, Jr.

The returning All-County player hit .554 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for the Tuckers.

Mackenzie Tyler, Hampton Bays, 3B, Sr.

Has hit .445 combined the last three seasons. Is a threat on the bases, according to coach Rich Doulos, and can stretch singles into doubles and is the heart of the team who can play multiple defensive positions.

Emily Van O’Linda, Wantagh, SS, Fr.

Batted .450 with a .500 on-base percentage, 15 runs scored, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases as an eighth grader last season.

Azaria Vargas, Bellmore JFK, SS/OF, Sr.

She A .409 hitter, she will play at Williams College next year, coach Krista Thorn said.

Ali Verdi, MacArthur, 1B, Sr.

Verdi hit .385 with 18 runs scored last season.

Gianna Venuti, Commack, 2B, Sr.

One of the quickest players in Suffolk, the Adelphi commit hit .368 with 19 runs scored, 19 stolen bases and 11 RBIs last season.

Gabriella Vicidomini, Longwood, SS/2B, Sr.

She hit .358 last season with a .429 on-base percentage and tied for the team-lead in hits.

Hannah Vogt, Island Trees, P/INF, Sr.

Batted .441 with four homers and

18 RBIs a year ago. Vogt, who played mostly first base last season, will be Island Trees No. 1 starter this year.

Brooke Walker, Westhampton, 3B, Jr.

Hit .525 with a .530 on-base percentage in the regular season with seven home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 28 RBIs, 28 runs scored and a 1.070 slugging percentage.

Jillian Weinstein, Half Hollow Hills West, P/1B, Sr.

Weinstein hit nine home runs with nine doubles and 46 RBIs last season, batting .526. Committed to Sacred Heart University, she also pitched to a 2.94 ERA with 59 strikeouts.

Emily Whitman, Comsewogue, SS, Sr.

She hit .588 with a 1.577 OPS with four home runs, 30 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 20 stolen bases while only striking out one time last season. A versatile and athletic infielder, she possess one of the best arms on Long Island and is committed to play at Adelphi next year.

Katie Wilbur, Rocky Point, SS, Soph.

Batted .519 with 40 hits, 29 runs scored and 16 stolen bases for Rocky Point (11-11) last season.

Taylor Zatyk, St. Anthony’s, SS, Soph.

Hit .393 with .526 on-base percentage from the leadoff slot with 17 walks and 16 RBIs and was named MVP of the CHSAA championship game.

Catherine Zucker, North Babylon, P/CF, Sr.

Hit .433 with three home runs, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored while playing terrific defense in centerfield and the ability to control the game in the circle.