The Sachem North softball team, the No. 6 seed, scored three runs with two outs in the top of the third Saturday en route to a 3-2 victory over top-seeded North Babylon in a Suffolk AA elimination game.

Jackie Sidito got it started for the Flaming Arrows (16-7), leading off with a double. Kyra Belllo followed with an RBI single. Sam Butler walked and Sachem North put in pinch-runner Sarah Berkitis. Bello and Berkitis advanced to second and third on a passed ball before Keira Mahoney drove them in with a double for a 3-0 lead.

“Ava Shorr is great pitcher,” coach Ken Sasso said. “She kept us off balance. That was the big inning and it was timely hitting. We got the runners on and we drove them them in."

Sasso said that Sachem North seized one of its few opportunities, grabbing momentum in the third and holding on for the rest of the game.

“We had two hits that inning, and only two other hits the entire game, so that was huge, that we made it count with runners on base,” he said.

Butler, the Sachem North pitcher, struck out six and walked one in a complete game, allowing only two hits. Sasso said Butler had everything working.

“She holds it together, and is the rock of the team,” teammate Mahoney said. “She always pulls through when we need her. I’m always confident that she’s going to get the job done, even if the bases are loaded.”

North Babylon (16-4-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs threatened earlier in the game, putting runners on base in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Sachem North escaped, as Mahoney and catcher Erika Sneider teamed up to nab a runner at the plate.

Sachem North hosts No. 10 Commack in an elimination game in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.