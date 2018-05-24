Every team could use a Sam Reyes.

East Meadow softball coach Stew Fritz called Reyes an “unsung hero.” In last season’s state Class AA championship, Reyes threw out a runner at the plate in a one-run win. In Wednesday’s Game 1 of the Nassau AA championships, she threw out another runner at home in a one-run victory.

And on Thursday, Reyes delivered an RBI single to set up Christina Loeffler’s two-run home run as top-seeded and defending state champion East Meadow defeated No. 6 Calhoun, 6-1, at Mitchel Athletic Complex to win its second-straight Nassau Class AA softball crown.

But Reyes doesn’t think about what delivering in the key moments does for herself. She gets the biggest rush off her teammates’ reactions.

“The response you get is really good,” Reyes, who scored two runs, said. “Just knowing that you can help your team out is such a good feeling.”

Loeffler tossed a three-hitter to go along with her homer for East Meadow (17-5).

“We’re looking to go big again,” Loeffler said. “We just want to get back to where we were last year, to States.”

Calhoun finishes 17-5. East Meadow faces the Suffolk AA champion at 6:30 p.m. June 1 at Hofstra in the Long Island Class AA final / Southeast Regional final.

Oyster Bay brings the title back. No. 2 Oyster Bay defeated No. 1 Wheatley, 18-7, to win its second Nassau B title in three seasons. The Baymen scored 30 runs in the two championship games as every starter scored a run Thursday.

“We’ve tried so hard and it’s been a long time coming,” said Katrina Zucconi, who went 3-for-5 with a three-run triple. “We’ve had some bumps in the road but we really worked hard and I’m proud that we’ve done it.”

Wheatley finishes 10-10 and Oyster Bay (11-11) plays Suffolk B champion Babylon (16-5) at 6:30 p.m. May 31 at Hofstra in the Long Island Class B final / Southeast Regional semifinal.

Mepham forces Game 3. Victoria Sculley hit a walk-off single as all five Mepham hitters to bat in the seventh inning singled as the No. 4 Pirates defeated No. 2 Carey, 8-7, to force a Game 3 in the Nassau Class A finals, which will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

“I just knew I had to get the ball in play,” Sculley said. “We worked so hard to get to this point. Tied game, if we lose we’re out, so I just needed to back up my team and try my hardest.”

Mepham (15-6) trailed 7-3 after the fifth inning. Carey falls to 14-7.