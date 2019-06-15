State Class A softball semifinal: Sayville vs. Ballston Spa
Sayville played Ballston Spa in the New York State Public High School Softball Class A state semifinal game in South Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ballston Spa won 2-1 after the 20-inning game.
