It’s difficult to know if the Mount Sinai softball team feels any pressure.

The Mustangs set up their speakers — whether they are home or away — and rock out during their pregame stretching and warm-ups regardless if it’s a regular-season game, or a county final, as was the case Tuesday.

“They are always dancing,” said Mustangs coach Jason Surdi, “or doing the Cha-Cha Slide.”

Junior pitcher Julia Golino added: “It puts us in a good mood. We don’t like to be stressed going out there. Playing music boosts our mood and our energy.”

It also seems to help the Mustangs’ performance on the field, too. Mount Sinai scored runs in each of the first four innings as the third-seeded Mustangs won their fourth straight Suffolk Class A softball title, 10-3, against host and No. 2 Sayville.

It was the second straight win for the Mustangs against Sayville (20-3) in as many days. Mount Sinai (22-4) faces Carey (15-7) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Hofstra in the Long Island championship / Southeast Regional final.

“I felt very confident. I knew [Tuesday] was going to be a good day,” Golino said. “I did not want to let our seniors down.”

There was no chance of that. Golino scattered 10 hits and allowed three runs with two strikeouts and no walks.

“I spotted the ball pretty well,” Golino said, “and let them hit to my defense.”

The Mustangs hit, too, and finished with 16 hits. Senior shortstop Lové Drumgole was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. She also threw out a Sayville runner at the plate to end the game.

Golino was 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple. Alaina Reilly smashed a two-run home run in the top of the third as the Mustangs led 7-1. Ilexa Skulnick was 3-for-4 with a double, and Holly McNair went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Mustangs have been on a mission since they coughed up a four-run lead in the seventh inning of an 8-7 loss against Sayville in a second-round game of the double-elimination playoff.

“After that heartbreaking loss, the team banded together,” said Surdi, in his first year as Mustangs coach. “We talked about being resilient and winning five games in six days . . . You poke the bear and we’re ready to fight.”

The Mustangs are now in search of their first-ever Long Island title. Mount Sinai has lost to a Nassau team in the final three straight seasons.

“When I took over I knew there would be expectations,” Surdi said. “We returned eight of nine starters from last season, but I give the kids all the credit. They embraced me, and the best part is we’ve had [former Mustangs] coach [Tom] Tilton with us for most of the playoff run. We’ve all jelled together better than I expected . . . Now, we’re back on top with a fourth straight county title.”