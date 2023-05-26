Billy Kind tosses one-hitter to lead Seaford to Nassau 'B' championship

It’s good to be Kind.

Seaford's senior righthander Billy Kind fired a one-hitter and struck out seven as the Vikings captured the Nassau Class B baseball championship with a 1-0 win over Wheatley on Friday at Farmingdale State College. Seaford (22-1) swept the best-of-three series and advances to play Babylon, the Suffolk Class B champion, for the Long Island title on Thursday at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

“Billy has been dominant all season,” Seaford coach Mike Milano said. “He's thrown a perfect game and a no-hitter this season and we play solid defense behind him.”

Kind's pitch arsenal included a devastating curveball and a fastball that registered between 87 and 88 miles per hour. He allowed two walks and hit two batters.

Wheatley (17-8) failed to get a runner past first base through the first six innings. Kind allowed three baserunners in 4 2/3 no-hit innings before sophomore second baseman Andrew Asaro broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out bloop single to rightfield in the fifth. Kind stranded Asaro at first when he struck out Ryan Silva for the final out of the inning.

“There were times when I needed to get a big out and times where the defense made the big play to end an inning,” Kind said. “It’s easy to pitch when you can pitch to contact and trust the defense. My catcher [Stephen Ierides] is so good at blocking, and it gives me the confidence to throw any secondary pitch in any count.”

To Milano’s credit, the hard work of the Vikings' defense also paid dividends.

With one out in the fourth, Kind issued a one-out walk to cleanup hitter Danny Gillette. He was quickly erased when Kind induced a ground ball back to the mound for an inning-ending double play. Kind fielded the ball and fired a strike to shortstop TJ Harrington who fired to first baseman Nick Apollo for the double play.

"This was the type of game that demanded flawless defense,” Milano said. “Their guy kept us off balance and put them in a great game. They are the only team to hand us a loss this season. But our 10 seniors would not be denied.”

Ierides led off the first inning with a single and moved to second when Harrington singled through the left side. Sean Costello lifted a long fly ball to centerfield for the first out but Ierides alertly tagged and advanced to third. Apollo grounded an RBI single through the right side to drive in Ierides for the 1-0 lead.

Wheatley starter Connor Quinn held Seaford scoreless through the final six innings. He retired 18 of the last 23 batters, allowing only two hits. Quinn’s mix of off-speed pitches and command of the zone kept the Wildcats close as the offense tried to manufacture a run against Kind.

Wheatley managed to get the leadoff man on base for the first time in the seventh inning. Kind hit Gillette with a pitch, putting the tying run on base. Louie Baldasano dropped a sacrifice bunt to move Gillette to second.

“That’s where I had to get the big outs,” said Kind, who's used to big moments.

He did just that. Kind struck out the final two-hitters to set off the championship celebration.