St. Anthony’s reaches CHSAA state softball final

St. Anthony’s defeated Nardin Academy (Buffalo), 2-1, to advance to the CHSAA softball state championship game Tuesday afternoon at Hofstra.

St. Anthony’s (20-2) plays the winner of Moore Catholic/Archbishop Molloy at 2 p.m. today in the state final at Hofstra.

Jessica Roberts threw out the would-be tying runner at the plate with one out in the seventh inning from right field to preserve the win.

Kayla Daly tossed a five-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts for St. Anthony’s.

Roberts drove in Erin Steinert, and Roberts came around to score on an error in the fourth inning. Steinert finished the game with two doubles.