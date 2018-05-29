TODAY'S PAPER
Softball

St. Anthony’s reaches CHSAA state softball final

St. Anthony's Kayla Daly (35) winds up for

St. Anthony's Kayla Daly (35) winds up for the delivery during the CHSAA Softball Championship game between St. Anthony's vs. Sacred Heart held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at St. Dominic Charles B. Wang Campus Athletic Fields. Photo Credit: Alan J Schaefer

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
St. Anthony’s defeated Nardin Academy (Buffalo), 2-1, to advance to the CHSAA softball state championship game Tuesday afternoon at Hofstra.

St. Anthony’s (20-2) plays the winner of Moore Catholic/Archbishop Molloy at 2 p.m. today in the state final at Hofstra.

Jessica Roberts threw out the would-be tying runner at the plate with one out in the seventh inning from right field to preserve the win.

Kayla Daly tossed a five-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts for St. Anthony’s.

Roberts drove in Erin Steinert, and Roberts came around to score on an error in the fourth inning. Steinert finished the game with two doubles.

