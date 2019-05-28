TODAY'S PAPER
Alyssa Seidler's no-hitter sends St. Anthony's to CHSAA state final

Alyssa Seidler of St. Anthony's pitching against Moore

Alyssa Seidler of St. Anthony's pitching against Moore Catholic at the CHSAA State semifinal played at Padavan-Preller Fields on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Nick Fessenden nick.fessenden@newsday.com
Alyssa Seidler struck out 11 in a no-hitter and hit a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and propel St. Anthony’s to a 2-0 win over Moore Catholic in a CHSAA state semifinal on Tuesday. St. Anthony’s lost to Moore Catholic in each of the last two state finals.

Seidler, a 2018 Newsday All-Long Island selection, made her first start since suffering shoulder tendinitis in the Friars’ first game of the season. She didn’t miss a beat.

“When she said she was ready to go, you had to believe her,” St. Anthony’s coach Mike Massa said. “It’s not magic, she knows what she’s doing out there.”

The Friars faced Archbishop Molloy in the final at 4 p.m. at St. John’s University.

