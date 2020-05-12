There’s no spring sports season. The COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all school activities, including sports.

There won’t be any games, no rivalry matchups or playoff pushes. Seniors will not get to experience the final high school hurrah, the last opportunity to pound a fist, chest thump, high five and galvanize a community around their team's march to a championship.

The long off-season workouts to prepare for a spring that wasn’t could very well be the last time they don a uniform.

The pursuit of personal goals and team championships are no longer possible.

There’s a ton of athletic talent on Long Island. Newsday recognizes those top players in the fall, winter and spring in various preview lists. And those compilations are a base foundation for the All-Long Island selections at the conclusion of each season.

So, here are the top softball players heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn’t. We feel they still matter.

(Note: players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Fania Abruscato, Hauppauge, C, Fr.

The University of Missouri commit hit .415 for the Eagles last season.

Bella Andres, Connetquot, P, Soph.

She recorded 11 wins as a freshman, taking over for two-time All-Long Island first team pitcher Sarah McKeveny, who graduated.

Giuliana Abruscato, Hauppauge, CF/SS, Sr.

She batted .390 a year ago and was a steadying force for the Eagles defense in centerfield.

Kyra Bello, Sachem North, SS, Sr.

She carried the Flaming Arrows to the playoffs with a .420 average, five homers, 10 doubles, 30 runs scored and 32 RBIs.

Alexa Berry, Commack, SS, Sr.

The slick-fielding shortstop smashed seven home runs with a .764 slugging percentage, 35 hits, 34 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

Emma Blumenstein, Hewlett, CF/SS, Sr.

She batted .545 with six homers and 30 RBIs and stole 15 bases as a junior.

Tara Brochu, Hampton Bays, 1B, Jr.

The lefty hit .553 a year ago with 15 extra-base hits, including a pair of homers and had 25 RBIs.

Katie Buerkel, Eastport-South Manor, 2B, Jr.

She had a .354 batting average, and an .821 slugging percentage with four homers and 17 RBIs.

Anna Butler, Seaford, P/1B, Jr.

She batted .426 with three homers and compiled eight wins and 98 strikeouts while pitching to a 1.90 ERA.

Nikki Caesar, Eastport-South Manor, P, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 12 strikeouts a game and struck out 240 batters in 120 innings.

Molly Cain, Hauppauge, SS, Sr.

She has the highest returning average for the Eagles at .439 and committed just one error last season.

Lily Candelaria, Hampton Bays, Sr., C

She batted .348 with a home run, 11 runs scored and 13 RBIs last season.

Angie Capuano, Sayville, SS, Sr.

The talented shortstop had 30 hits with 38 runs, 30 RBIs, and a .922 fielding percentage.

Savannah Cardenales, Patchogue-Medford, 2B, Sr.

She batted .397 with a homer, 16 RBIs, 25 hits and 28 runs scored in 17 games for Pat-Med.

Danielle Cavallo, West Hempstead, P, Sr.

She won 16 games for West Hempstead a year ago and struck out 10+ batters in nine of them.

Alexandra Chesney, Sacred Heart, C/3B, Soph.

The Spartans' starting catcher hit .372 and led a senior-laden Sacred Heart team in RBIs as a freshman.

Emily Coffey, Island Trees, C, Soph.

She batted .522 as a freshman (24-for-46) with 16 RBIs and 18 walks for a .656 OBP.

Brianna Colon, Brentwood, 3B, Sr.

The senior is a solid third baseman with a strong arm and good range.

Lauren Crawford, East Islip, 2B, Sr.

She hit .488 last season with 42 hits, 33 runs, 21 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

Jazmine Cuffie, Bay Shore, 3B, Sr.

She had a 447 average, 12 extra-base hits and 10 multi-hit games.

Merysee Dejesus, Baldwin, 1B, Sr.

She hit .320 with 16 RBIs and had three game-winning hits in the seventh inning.

Amelia DeRosa, Miller Place, 3B/P, Soph.

She batted .463 last season with a .514 on-base percentage and a 1.215 OPS.

Kacie Dilworth, St. Anthony’s, 3B, Sr.

The three-year starter hit .310 with a .506 on-base percentage and 23 walks.

Danielle Donaldson, Babylon, 3B, Sr.

The six-year starter batted an incredible .603 with four homers and 38 RBIs -- second-best in Suffolk.

Daja Farmer, Bay Shore, 1B, Sr.

The 6-foot first baseman hit .493 a year ago with 10 doubles, three homers, and 24 RBIs.

Randi Finkelstein, Bellmore JFK, 2B, Sr.

The four-year starter and Amherst College commit batted .420 last season.

Katie Frisch, Long Beach, 3B, Sr.

She hit .469 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 2019.

Maddie Gallagher, Port Washington, SS, Sr.

She batted .575 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, 15 runs scored, a .633 on-base percentage, and 1.475 slugging percentage last year.

Sofia Gannon, Bellport, C, Sr.

The Clippers catcher hit .433 with a homer, 11 RBIs and 24 runs scored a year ago.

Jenna Giliberti, Mepham, CF, Sr.

The four-year starter batted .377 and played an exceptional centerfield for the Class A county champs last year.

Isabella Grasso, Valley Stream South, C, Sr.

She had a .501 batting average over her four years for South, which won two straight Nassau IV titles.

Katie Hand, Kellenberg, 2B/3B, Sr.

She hit .456 last season with 30 RBIs and 14 doubles, and will attend Molloy College next season.

Keren Hodulick, Islip, C, Sr.

The 2019 Newsday Suffolk Player of the Year batted .600 with nine home runs, 22 extra-base hits, and 41 RBIs.

Jamie Horodecki, Seaford, SS/P, Soph.

She hit .346 as a freshman with seven doubles and 11 RBIs, and had four wins with a 2.41 ERA.

Tori Hussey, Smithtown East, 3B, Sr.

She batted .492 with three home runs, 35 RBIs and 22 runs scored for the Bulls a year ago.

Paige Jones, New Hyde Park, SS, Jr.

She slapped, bunted and blasted her way to a .611 batting average and stole 25 bases last season.

Elaina Kassap, Long Beach, C, Jr.

She hit .439 with five homers and 25 RBIs last season.

Emmi Katz, Commack, P, Jr.

The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island second-team player went 15-5 with a 1.83 ERA and had 128 strikeouts in 127 innings.

Keelyn Kelly, Lindenhurst, C, Soph.

The Suffolk League II Rookie of the Year batted .473 in league games with 31 RBIs in 2019.

Gabrielle Jean, St. John the Baptist, OF, Sr.

She anchored the Cougars’ outfield defense in centerfield and hit .425 with eight runs scored and 10 RBIs.

Jenna Laird, East Meadow, SS, Sr.

The two-time Newsday Player of the Year and three time All-Long Island first teamer hit .600 last year.

Haley Leimbach, Sacred Heart, 2B/SS, Soph.

The middle infielder played in every game for the Spartans and committed just three errors with a .459 average.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, OF, Soph.

She had a .967 fielding percentage and a .667 on-base average and was the Suffolk I Field Player of the Year.

Katie Lysogorski, Riverhead, OF, Sr.

She won nine games in the circle and hit .545 for the Blue Waves a year ago.

Ashley Mathes, Lindenhurst, SS, Sr.

She batted .505 and added 31 RBIs, which was fourth in Suffolk

Jess Mauro, MacArthur, P, Soph.

She was an All-LI second team selection last year going, 17-5 with a 1.57 ERA and 237 strikeouts.

Emily McGurk, Babylon, SS, Soph.

She was third in Suffolk in batting average (.643) and had 24 stolen bases in 2019.

Abby Meehan, Mineola, SS, Jr.

She is a top-notch fielder and posted a .536 average, 1.540 OPS and 25 RBIs last season.

Arianna Millan, Carey, P/1B, Sr.

She split time between the circle and first base, batting .485 for the Seahawks last season.

Brianna Morse, Mepham, 2B, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island player last season had a .623 average and 17 RBIs.

Alanna Morse, Mepham, 3B, Soph.

She batted .521 with three homers for the Nassau Class A champs.

Kaitlyn Murphy, Eastport-South Manor, C, Sr.

She threw out 20 of 23 runners (87 percent) on stolen-base attempts, and hit .310 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Kayla Myles, MacArthur, IF/OF, Sr.

She batted .413 with three homers, 11 doubles and 27 RBIs last season.

Jessica Nachamie, Bellmore JFK, C, Jr.

She has started every game behind the plate for the Cougars the last four years and hit .309 with four homers in 2019.

Paige O’Brien, Locust Valley, P/3B, Sr.

She won 13 games to help lead Locust Valley to a 14-2 record last season.

Marisa Ogden, Sewanhaka, P, Sr.

She hit .650 with five homers and struck out 150 batters with a 1.50 ERA in 2019.

Aysia Oliver, Brentwood, SS, Sr.

The four-year player has a great arm on defense, and is a speedy baserunner.

Kayleigh Olsen, Longwood, C, Sr.

She batted .510 with a .578 on-base percentage and a .816 slugging percentage last season.

Claire O’Shaughnessey, St. John the Baptist, P, Sr.

She had five wins in games reported to Newsday last season, including an 11-strikeout performance in a victory against Holy Trinity last April 17.

Miryah Paredes, Smithtown West, Sr., SS

She hit .409 last season and will play at St. Peter’s (N.J.) next year..

Alicea Pepitone, Ward Melville, SS/3B, Fr.

She hits for average (.482 last season) and power and was Suffolk League I Rookie of the Year as an eighth-grader.

Gianna Perretta, East Islip, 3B, Sr.

Perretta batted .438 with 35 hits, 21 RBIs and 21 runs a year ago.

Sam Pesce, Island Trees, P/OF, Jr.

She went 7-3 with a 2.10 ERA and struck out 83 batters in 66 innings last season.

Ashley Pierce, Hicksville, SS/3B, Soph.

She hit .576 with 29 RBIs in 2019 and has driven in 45 runs in her first two seasons on varsity.

Angelina Piergiovanni, Holy Trinity, 2B, Sr.

She batted .333 with a .458 slugging percentage and a .610 slugging percentage last season.

Julia Piotrowski, Kellenberg, SS, Sr.

She hit .436 with 28 RBIs and seven doubles last season.

Isabella Porcaro, Plainedge, C/2B, Sr.

She batted .503 with three homers last season and is committed to play at Bridgeport.

Ashley Pugliese, Half Hollow Hills West, P. Sr.

She won 11 games last season and will attend Springfield (Mass.) College in the fall.

Julia Renny, Syosset, 3B, Soph.

She hits for power and average for a young Braves squad, posting a .510 batting average last season.

Samantha Rieb, Bellport, P, Sr.

She struck out 219 batters in 134 innings with a 1.62 ERA and is signed to play with Iona next season.

Jessica Roberts, St. Anthony’s, OF, Sr.

She led the Friars in hitting with a .441 batting average and added 27 RBIs.

Lindsay Roman, Calhoun, P/OF, Sr.

Roman posted a 6-4 record in 12 starts with a 1.00 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 90.2 innings in 2019.

Elena Rubino, Oceanside, C, Sr.

She batted .408 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and a .945 OPS last season.

Julia Ruocchio, Massapequa, P/UT, Sr.

She hit .382 last season and “does not get cheated at the plate,” according to coach Christina Castellani.

Juliana Sabatino, Sacred Heart, P, Soph.

She had five wins according to games reported to Newsday last season, including a 16-strikeout performance.

Alexa Sacripante, St. John the Baptist, C, Sr.

She batted .600 with a .722 on-base percentage with a home run, seven doubles and 11 RBIs last season.

Ava Sanguedolce, Our Lady of Mercy, OF, Jr.

She’s an aggressive baserunner, clutch hitter and was the sparkplug of the Mustangs’ offense a year ago.

Julianna Sanzone, East Meadow, OF, Sr.

The Stony Brook-commit and All-LI first teamer batted .588 with six home runs, 35 RBIs and 32 runs with a 1.669 OPS last season.

Cat Saxen, Patchogue-Medford, OF, Sr.

She hit .500 with 24 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 28 hits in 17 games.

Rebecca Schwartz, Connetquot, SS, Sr.

She led the Thunderbirds in hitting a year ago and batted .529 as a sophomore.

Emily Seaver, Oceanside, 3B, Sr.

She hit .357 with four homers and 24 RBIs last season while transitioning from shortstop to third base.

Isabella Secaira-Cotto, Valley Stream South, P, Sr.

She accounted for all 13 of her team’s wins a year ago and was on pace to reach the 1,000 K milestone this year.

Alyssa Seidler, St. Anthony’s, P/1B, Sr.

The Villanova commit had her junior season shortened by shoulder tendinitis after striking out 129 in 74 innings as a sophomore.

Ashlee Seidler, North Babylon, C, Fr.

She hit .301 with 16 RBIs, including four (and two walk-off) game-winning RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Ava Shorr, North Babylon, P, Jr.

She went 14-2 with 135 strikeouts and just 14 walks and a 0.96 ERA in 2019 and hit .469 with two homers and 23 RBIs.

Paige Shrimpton, South Side, 3B/2B, Soph.

She started the season in the nine-hole and ended it as the leadoff hitter, posting a .409 average and .469 OBP.

Gabby Smith, Hicksville, 2B, Soph.

She hit .442 with 18 RBIs, 28 runs and an OPS of 1.290 last season.

Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, OF, Sr.

She batted .395 with three homers and 25 RBIs with a 1.250 OPS last season and will swim for Penn State next year.

Alyssa Sticco, Kings Park, SS, Sr.

The Binghamton-commit hit over .350 a year ago, led the team in stolen bases and had a 1.000 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Sammi Swenson, Smithtown East, 2B, Sr.

She hit .475 with five homers, 20 RBIs and 30 runs in 2019.

Julia Tarantino, Kellenberg, P, Sr.

The University of Buffalo signee went 11-3 last season with a 1.54 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 91 innings.

Morgan Tesser, Bellmore JFK, 3B, Jr.

She hit over .400 last season with three homers, 16 RBIs and a .708 slugging percentage.

Amanda Thompson, East Meadow, 1B, Sr.

The Sacred Heart-commit batted .471 with three homers and a 1.480 OPS to help East Meadow to its third straight state Class AA semifinal.

Sara Tramonte, Mineola, C, Jr.

She hit .485 with 21 RBIs last season and is a shutdown defender behind the plate.

Barbara Tripi, Whitman, P/3B, Sr.

She led the Wildcats in hits (20), runs (17), and on-base percentage (.406) last season and struck out 37 batters in 32 innings pitched.

Alyssa Weinberg, Division, P/1B, Soph.

She went 5-3 in the circle, played a superb first base, and had a .375 batting average with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in 2019.

Victoria Vera, Bethpage, SS,Jr.

hit .528 with a .764 slugging percentage, two homers, 17 RBIs and 25 runs last season

Alyssa Voskinarian, Northport, 3B/C, Sr.

She batted .475, was solid in the field both at third base and behind the plate and will play at NYIT next season.

Elizabeth Yoskowitz, Sayville, 2B, Jr.

The Towson commit hit .596 with 53 hits, 46 runs, 20 RBIs and a .979 fielding percentage in 2019.

Taylor Zatyk, St. Anthony’s, SS, Sr.

She hit .340 a year ago with 22 walks and will play at UCONN next season.