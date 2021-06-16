Every great performer wants to do a few things as part of an amazing show. They wish to nail the opening scene, desire to give a marvelous presentation, and send the crowd — at least the Bay Shore softball faithful — home happy.

The Marauders’ Julia Carpenter did just about all those things, and probably some others, on Wednesday at Jim McGowan Field at Fifth Avenue Elementary School. The senior first baseman blasted a three-run home run — her first of the season — in the first inning.

She ended the afternoon 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead No. 7 Bay Shore to its first Suffolk title since 2011 after a 7-0 home win against No. 4 West Islip in Game 2 to sweep the best-of-three Suffolk AA final series.

Bay Shore (18-6) faces Nassau AA champ Massapequa at noon Saturday for the Long Island Championship at Moriches Athletic Complex. It is the Marauders’ 14th Suffolk crown. (They are 14-2 all-time in Suffolk finals.)

Carpenter ended the title series a combined 7-for-7 with seven RBIs, four runs scored, five singles, a triple and a home run.

"I never thought I’d hit a home run," said Carpenter, who gave Bay Shore an early 3-0 lead. "I’m more of a singles and doubles hitter. I don’t really know what happened."

Bay Shore, winners of 11 straight games, has looked like a well-trained and conditioned fighter who can knock out its opponents in multiple ways in the second half of the season, including the playoffs.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We like to press your defense," said coach Jackie Pasquerella, a Bay Shore ’97 graduate, who won four Suffolk (and Long Island) crowns as a standout player. "We can beat you with small-ball, bunt & slap, double-bunts, singles and doubles, and even home runs."

Bay Shore, which won Game 1, 8-7, on Tuesday, took advantage of a shaky third inning by West Islip (16-4). Caroline Hobbes (2-for-3, 3 runs scored) reached base on a fielder’s choice and later stole home with the ball not in the pitching circle after a single by Carpenter. A West Islip error allowed Hobbes to score as the lead ballooned to five.

Hobbes closed a fantastic day with a two-run single in the fifth. Deanna Ebert (10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks) stranded 12 West Islip runners thanks to her gritty efforts and an error-less defense behind her. Rightfielder Makali Gates threw out a Lions’ runner at the plate in the top of the third.

The Marauders’ leadoff hitter Kaelyn Pellman scored twice and reached base three times in four at-bats for the Marauders, who had eight hits and are enjoying an unexpected postseason run.

"When we walk through the halls \[Thursday\], everyone is going to give us congratulations," Hobbes said. "They’re going to know what we did."

A performance for the ages.