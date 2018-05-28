One couldn’t see under Emma Wimmer’s pitching mask, but she was smiling.

Even when second-seeded Sayville produced rally after rally against her Monday, the Mount Sinai hurler embraced the postseason tension. “I could feel the pressure — sure — I was shaking,” Wimmer said. “But when I need to perform, that’s what I do.”

Did she ever. The senior got through trouble in nearly every inning and stranded nine baserunners as No. 3 Mount Sinai hung on for a 3-2 win against host Sayville in the Suffolk Class A double-elimination softball final. It was Sayville’s first loss of the postseason.

Mount Sinai (21-4) visits host Sayville (20-2) Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a winner-take-all final. Sayville’s previous loss came on May 10 (also to the Mustangs and Wimmer, 8-1).

“Emma is one of the most cerebral players out there,” said Mustangs first-year head coach Jason Surdi about Wimmer. “She’s stoic and just does her job.”

Wimmer set down Sayville 1-2-3 in the second inning after both teams scored a run in the first. The Queens College-bound player toyed with trouble the rest of the game. Wimmer stranded two runners in each of the third, fifth and sixth innings.

The Golden Flashes opened the seventh with a leadoff double by Lyndsey Shaw, who moved to third on a groundout. Surdi elected to bring the entire infield in, except shortstop Love’ Drumgole. Sayville’s Julia Hodgkinson bunted right to Drumgole, who caught Shaw in a rundown for the second out. However, Shaw was able to keep the rundown going long enough for Hodgkinson to reach third base.

Wimmer, who scattered 10 hits and allowed just one earned run with two walks, recorded her sixth strikeout of the afternoon to end the game.

“She just works her spots,” said second baseman Ilexa Skulnick about Wimmer, “and does what she needs to do.”

Skulnick did what she needed to do in the third inning when she laced a two-run, one-out single to give Mt. Sinai a 3-1 lead. Sayville made it 3-2 in the sixth on an RBI single by Angie Capuano. Mount Sinai, which blew a 7-3 seventh-inning lead against Sayville in an 8-7 second-round loss Wednesday, is one victory away from its fourth straight Suffolk A crown.

“We’ve been on a mission since last Wednesday,” Surdi said. “We needed five wins in six days, and we’ve won four, so we just need this next one.”

Half Hollow Hills West 10, Commack 5: Winning pitcher Jillian Weinstein was 4-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and four RBIs as No. 5 Hills West (19-5) knocked off No. 1 Commack (20-3) in a Suffolk Class AA elimination game. Weinstein threw a complete game with two earned runs, two strikeouts and one walk. Teammate Michelle Kaplan was 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs and a stolen base, and Makayla Pugliese went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two runs scored for Hills West, which travels to No. 2 Longwood at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A win by Hills West would force a winner-take-all Suffolk AA final on Wednesday.

