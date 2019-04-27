Garden City boys lacrosse tops spring Big 10

The Trojans have crushed everyone on the schedule after two one-goal wins to open the season over Smithtown West and Massapequa. Trevor Yeboah-Kodie and Gavin Pappas had three goals each in a 12-1 win over Loyola of California. James Basile scored three times and added two assists in a 13-3 win over Loyola of Illinois.

The Flyers continue to beat the top teams across the country. Michael Lynch scored four goals in a 17-3 win over Loyola of Illinois. Ben Bonafede and Michael O’Connell added two goals each. Kevin Kuttin had two goals and two assists in a 18-5 win over Christian Brothers Academy of New Jersey.

Jadan Hanson went 49 feet, four inches to win the triple jump at the New York Relays at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. Giordano Williams won the 100 meters in 10.68 seconds, the fastest time in the state.

The Firebirds remain undefeated against Long Island competition after Julia Tarantino surrendered one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings in an 8-1 win over Archbishop Molloy. Kellie Sandas had a three-run double in the fifth inning and Julia Piotrowski had a two-run double in the win.

Kaitlyn Chandrika won the 2,000-meter steeplechase twice last week. She ran 7:18.46 at the Joe Brandi Relays on Monday at Connetquot and 7:08.45 at the Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus on Tuesday. Kayleigh Robinson won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.08.

The Indians traveled to San Diego during the spring recess to dominate Torrey Pines, 16-3. Five players scored two goals as the team's well-balanced offense complemented its stingy defense. They’re 8-1.

Jenna Lehrer defeated Stephanie Henry, 11-1, 11-0, at fourth singles to lead Commack in a 9-0 win over Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I as Comnack remained unbeaten at 8-0. Commack has recorded shutouts in consecutive matches.

Courtney Casucci had a game-winning single in the 11th inning in a 3-2 win over Eastport-South Manor Tuesday. The Buccaneers remain undefeated at 9-0 behind the pitching of Julia Pastrana and four home runs from Keren Hodulick.

Frank Grey ran a 48.98 and placed second in the 400 meters at last weekend’s New York Relays at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. The time was the fastest on Long Island.

Tyler Chipetine defeated Sean Owen, 15-3, 15-2, at third singles to lead Commack to a 9-0 win over Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I on Wednesday. They’re 9-0 overall.

On the cusp: Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse, Commack baseball, Sayville softball, Freeport girls track.