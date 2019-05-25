St. Anthony's boys lacrosse is at the top of the Big 10

1. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS LACROSSE Brennan O’Neill scored seven goals and added an assist in a 14-13 win over Chaminade as the Friars claimed the CHSAA Long Island and state titles. Jake Bonomi converted a pass from Danny Parker for the winner with 4:06 left. The Friars are ranked No. 2 in the country.

2. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK The Knights dominated the Nassau Class AA championships last week, scoring 103 points. Giordano Williams won the 100 meters in 10.87 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.86. Asiel King won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.33 seconds and Jadan Hanson won both the long jump (22-0.75) and triple jump (45-8). Uniondale won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 43.83 seconds.

3. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK The Mustangs won the Suffolk III championship with 150 points. Sarah Connelly, who’s shown no signs of slowing down after an impressive cross country and indoor season, won the 3,000 meters in 10:03.28 and the 1,500 in 4:40.78. Kaitlyn Chandrika won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:04.51 and the 800 in 2:16.26.

4. SAYVILLE SOFTBALL The Golden Flashes continued their undefeated season with a 5-2 win over Bayport-Blue Point, led by Elizabeth Yoskowitz going 3-for-4 with two runs and Dominique Rinaldi going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs Tuesday. Sayville followed with a 2-0 win over Mount Sinai Friday.

5. BRENTWOOD BOYS TRACK Brentwood scored 100 points to win the Suffolk I team championship. Julio Rodriguez won the 100 meters in 11 seconds flat, the 200 in 22.13, and was on the winning 4 x 100 meter-relay (43.28) and the winning 4 x 400 relay (3:26.82). Frank Grey won the long jump (22-2) and Elijah Logan won the high jump (6-2).

6. MEPHAM SOFTBALL The Pirates advance to their second straight Class A final after two wins over No. 5 Seaford, led by Gianna LaSpina’s two-run home run in Game 1 and Alanna Morse scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in Game 2.

7. CENTER MORICHES BASEBALL The defending Class B state champion, Long Island's only undefeated ballclub at 20-0, swept Babylon in the Suffolk semifinals.

8. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS LACROSSE The Friars won the CHSAA Class AA championship, reclaiming the title won by Sacred Heart last season. Katie DeSimone had three goals and one assist in the game and was named the CHSAA Class AA league MVP.

9. UNIONDALE GIRLS TRACK The Knights won the Nassau Class AAA championship with 101 points. Zaria Fuller won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.70 seconds and was second in the 200 (25.94) and the high jump (5-2).

10. MANHASSET GIRLS LACROSSE The defending state Class B champions meet Garden City in the Nassau Class B final. The Indians have outscored opponents 34-10 in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

On the cusp: Sayville girls golf, Chaminade boys lacrosse, Manhasset boys lacrosse, Massapequa baseball, Syosset girls golf.