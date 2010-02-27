St. Anthony's falls to Farrell in Game 2

Failing to capitalize on the momentum from an easy Game 1 victory, St. Anthony's dropped Game 2 of the best-of-three Catholic High School Hockey League finals, 5-2, to Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island) last night at the Ice Hutch on Coney Island.

The series clincher is at 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the Ice Hutch.

"We came out flat, we didn't capitalize on a lot of things and they did," Friars coach Jeff Stelmok said. "I think the guys weren't as hungry as they could be with the state tournament next week, but we have to make sure we bounce back tomorrow and don't lose sight of this opportunity."

Steve Giacalone scored both goals - a shorthanded and a power-play goal- for the Friars, who never led, but trailed 2-1 in the second period.

"We could have made a few better decisions and we could have played tougher," Stelmok said. "We could have, and we will tomorrow."

St. Anthony's (13-3) defeated Farrell, 6-2, in Game 1 last Saturday.

It's the first CHSHL championship appearance for the Friars, who joined the league last year.

Before joining the CHSHL, the Friars were a force in Suffolk, winning seven consecutive league titles and a state championship in 2008.

The Friars, who finished 7-8 last season, edged Farrell (12-3) by a point for the A Division regular-season title this year.

St. Anthony's beat Fordham Prep, 2-0, in a best-of-three semifinals.