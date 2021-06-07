Stephan Gershfeld of Hewlett defeated Mikey Weitz of Roslyn, 6-2, 6-1, to capture the Nassau boys tennis individual championship Sunday at Eisenhower Park.

Gershfeld defeated Great Neck South’s Albert Hu, 6-3, 6-1, in the semis. In the doubles final, Brian Gao and Jeremy Levine captured the title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ethan Solop and Gavin Koo of Roslyn.

Liao takes Suffolk D-I: Eddie Liao of Commack defeated Chris Qi of Harborfields, 6-1, 6-2, to win the Suffolk Division I boys tennis championship Monday.

In the doubles final, Michael Han and Atreys Rowat of Half Hollow Hills East defeated Michael and Marshal Singer of Harborfields, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Holy Trinity 6, Our Lady of Mercy 5: Kasi Samuda scored in overtime to lead No. 2 Holy Trinity over No. 3 Our Lady of Mercy in a CHSAA "A" semifinal after Our Lady of Mercy tied the score at 5 with 3:01 remaining in the second half. Samuda and Haily Chiarelli each had three goals and Alex Furher led the defense with four caused turnovers and four ground balls. Holy Trinity plays at No. 1 St. Dominic in the final on Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Side 11, Massapequa 10: John Jude Considine scored his fourth goal of the game with four seconds remaining for South Side (6-6) in Nassau I. Thomas Kelly added two goals and an assist and Michael Melkonian won 19 of 22 faceoffs for South Side.

SOFTBALL

Seaford 5, Plainedge 1: Anna Butler pitched a two-hitter, striking out 10 for No. 5 Seaford in the win over No. 12 Plainedge in the third round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Meghan Haug had a double and two RBIs. Gabby Bellamore had two RBIs. Anita Farkash had a double and an RBI. Seaford (5-10) plays the winner of MacArthur and Bethpage in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Division 8, Glen Cove 0: Alyssa Weinberg pitched her second straight playoff no-hitter with 18 strikeouts for No. 1 Division against No. 16 Glen Cove. Emma Robins (three runs scored) and Michaela Bridgwood both had two hits for Division (15-1), which hosts No. 8 Long Beach in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Mepham 18, Valley Stream North 1: Gia Miccio had seven strikeouts as No. 2 Mepham defeated No. 15 Valley Stream North. Alanna Morse went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and six RBIs, Gianna LaSpina went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Lily Yepez went 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored. Mepham (12-4) hosts No. 7 Calhoun in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Calhoun 10, Bellmore JFK 3: Lauren DeMarco had seven strikeouts in a complete game as No. 7 Calhoun defeated No. 10 Bellmore JFK. Gabriella Facciponti went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple. Gabby Razza added a triple and two RBIs. Meghan Vecchione and Johanna Esposito each added two hits and an RBI for Calhoun (11-4).

Islip 1, Sayville 0: Dominique Prevette pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine to lead Islip (11-1) in Suffolk V. Mallory Kinahan struck out 12 and allowed just two hits (both to Prevette) in the loss. Prevette was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second inning for the game’s only run. Sayville (11-1) lost for the first time this season.

Miller Place 10, Mount Sinai 2: Jessica Iavarone struck out 16 in a complete game to lead Miller Place (13-0) in Suffolk VI. Iavarone added two doubles, and Madison Danin had one double in the win.

Bay Shore 11, Lindenhurst 7: Makali Gates and Alyssa Juliano went back to back with solo home runs to highlight a four-run seventh inning for Bay Shore (11-4) in Suffolk II. Julia Carpenter went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Caroline Hobbes added two RBIs for the Marauders. Makali Gates surrendered one run and four hits in four innings of relief for the win.

BASEBALL

East Islip 2, Rocky Point 1: Nicholas Parrillo pitched 6 2⁄3 innings of one-run ball for East Islip (11-5) in Suffolk IV. John Rizzo Jr. earned the save by getting a game-ending groundout with the tying run at third. Ryan Ferremi had two hits and two RBIs.

Sayville 8, Harborfields 7: Tommy Marino drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth inning to break a tie at 7 for Sayville (10-5) in Suffolk IV. Nick Buffardi had three RBIs and Alex Millwater had a home run in the win.