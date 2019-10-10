TODAY'S PAPER
Stephanie Sparkowski pose for a portrait prior to
SportsHigh School

Stephanie Sparkowski switches from soccer pitch to football field

On Saturday, Oct. 5, East Meadow's Stephanie Sparkowski followed up her performance in goal for the girls soccer team by joining the football team mid-game as their kicker. See her journey throughout the day from the soccer pitch to the football field.

