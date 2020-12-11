Section XI, the governing body for public school sports in Suffolk County, will not play the high-risk winter sports of boys and girls basketball, wrestling and competitive cheerleading during this school year, section executive director Tom Combs told Newsday on Friday.

The start of those public school sports is currently on hold across all of New York State by order of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Combs said that should the governor reverse course, Section XI would revisit the decision.

During Cuomo’s Friday afternoon COVID-19 news conference, state budget director Robert Mujica reiterated that there are no current plans for high-risk winter sports to start up. However the low- and moderate-risk sports of bowling, swimming and indoor track and field – which began practicing in other parts of the state last week and commence Jan. 4 on Long Island – will go forward.

"As the [COVID-19 infection] numbers continue to increase all across the state, those high-risk sports activities remain on hold until we see a decline and that's not happening," Mujica said.

The Cuomo administration compiled data through contact tracing across the three months through November to show the highest sources of coronavirus community spread. Sports is listed as seventh highest on a list of the top 30 with a 1.04% share. Restaurants and Bars, for example, is fifth at 1.43%. No. 1 on the list is Household/Social Gatherings at 73.8%.

"You see sport way up towards the top on areas of spread," Cuomo said. "That 1.04% is that cluster of sports. Restaurants and bars are 1.4%. Sports is higher than religious activities."

Religious activities rank 11th at 0.69%.

"There are increasing clusters related to sports activities which puts them in the high categories for infection," Mujica said. "So that's where they are: there's no change right now in allowing the high risk sports activities to begin, and we don't expect that to happen until we start to see the rates going down and what we’re actually seeing is the rates going up."

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association also announced on Friday that it is canceling all winter sports championship tournaments.

The NYSPHSAA decision has only a modest impact on Long Island’s public school student-athletes. When Section XI opted in August not to hold any sports in the fall and instead play three compressed seasons from January to June, it opted out of all state championship tournaments. Section VIII, the governing body for public school sports in Nassau County, also is planning on playing three sports seasons in a six-month window beginning Jan. 4 but had left the door open to sending its champions to a state tournament if the state and county schedules synced up and allowed it.

Combs also said Sections VIII and XI won’t hold Long Island championship games because the two counties are not playing on identical schedules.

