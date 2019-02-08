TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Division II wrestling championships results

Full results from the 2019 Suffolk Division II wrestling championships at Center Moriches.

Center Moriches' Jordan Titus wrestles Mt. Sinai's Brendan

Center Moriches' Jordan Titus wrestles Mt. Sinai's Brendan Goodrich in the 120-pound weight class at the Suffolk Division II wrestling finals on Friday at Center Moriches. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Newsday Staff
Finals

99 – Max Gallagher (BBP) d. Anthony Mirando (G), 19-7

106 – Joe Sparacio (BBP) p. Tristan Petretti (SWR), 3:28

113 – Ricky D’Elia (PJ) d. Anthony D’Elia (PJ), 13-5

120 – Jordan Titus (CM) TF Goodrich (MS), 4:40 (19-4)

126 – Willy Kraus (HB) d. Eddie Troyano (SWR), 3-1

132 – Mike O’Brien (MS) d. Robert Waller (CM), 12-4

138 – Joe O’Brien (MS) TF Cole DiGregorio (Matt), 5:04 (17-1)

145 – Thomas Giaramita (G) p. Ryan Shanian (MS), 5:29

152 – Matt Campo (MS) p. Scott Paskiewicz (CM), 1:49

160 – Lajess Sawyer (CM) d. Joe Goodrich (MS), 9-6

170 – Ethan Schmidt (Matt) d. Branden Kruger (BBP), 9-4

182 – Justin Vega (G) p. Harry Cona (PJ), 1:14

195 – Mike Sabella (MS) p .Anthony Medina (S), 0:34

220 – Colby Suglia (Matt) d. Brad Sakellarides (CM), 9-3

285 – Patrick Ancewicz (G) d. Aldar Molina (CM), 3-2

3rd/4th place matches

99 – Jablonski (SWR) d. Fahrbach (MS), 6-5

106 – Hopkins (G) p. Wells (MS), 2:53

113 – Tyrell (MS) d. Boccard (G), 2-0

120 – Albert (G) d. Rogers (PJ), 6-5

126 – Evangelista (PJ) vs. Santora (BBP)

132 – Robertson (PJ) d. Pase (SER), 8-4

138 – Miller (SWR) d. Hromada (CM), 5-0

145 – Webb (Matt) d. Azeem (MS), 5-4

152 – Boisseau (Matt) p. Rohman (PJ), 0:28

160 – Jimenez (Matt) d. Gonzalez (G), 5-3

170 – Valente (MS) d. Gaudiello (HB), 4-3

182 – Tache (CM) p. Shata (MS), 2:04

195 – Ekert (SWR) d. Kang (G), 4-1

220 – Marlborough (Matt) d. Bockhaus (S), 3-2

285 – Mazzella (MS) p. Eras (HB), 4:42

Team Scores: Mt. Sinai 272, Glenn 229.5, Mattituck 164.5, Shoreham-Wading River 155.5, Center Moriches 157, Port Jefferson 129.5, Bayport-Blue Point 108, Hampton Bays 65, Southampton 53, Babylon 17.

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Jordan Titus 120, Center Moriches

Champion of Champions: Joe O’Brien, 138, Mt. Sinai

Most Pins, Least Time: Matt Campo, 152, Mt. Sinai, 4 pins in 3:38

By Newsday Staff

