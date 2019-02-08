Suffolk Division II wrestling championships results
Full results from the 2019 Suffolk Division II wrestling championships at Center Moriches.
Finals
99 – Max Gallagher (BBP) d. Anthony Mirando (G), 19-7
106 – Joe Sparacio (BBP) p. Tristan Petretti (SWR), 3:28
113 – Ricky D’Elia (PJ) d. Anthony D’Elia (PJ), 13-5
120 – Jordan Titus (CM) TF Goodrich (MS), 4:40 (19-4)
126 – Willy Kraus (HB) d. Eddie Troyano (SWR), 3-1
132 – Mike O’Brien (MS) d. Robert Waller (CM), 12-4
138 – Joe O’Brien (MS) TF Cole DiGregorio (Matt), 5:04 (17-1)
145 – Thomas Giaramita (G) p. Ryan Shanian (MS), 5:29
152 – Matt Campo (MS) p. Scott Paskiewicz (CM), 1:49
160 – Lajess Sawyer (CM) d. Joe Goodrich (MS), 9-6
170 – Ethan Schmidt (Matt) d. Branden Kruger (BBP), 9-4
182 – Justin Vega (G) p. Harry Cona (PJ), 1:14
195 – Mike Sabella (MS) p .Anthony Medina (S), 0:34
220 – Colby Suglia (Matt) d. Brad Sakellarides (CM), 9-3
285 – Patrick Ancewicz (G) d. Aldar Molina (CM), 3-2
3rd/4th place matches
99 – Jablonski (SWR) d. Fahrbach (MS), 6-5
106 – Hopkins (G) p. Wells (MS), 2:53
113 – Tyrell (MS) d. Boccard (G), 2-0
120 – Albert (G) d. Rogers (PJ), 6-5
126 – Evangelista (PJ) vs. Santora (BBP)
132 – Robertson (PJ) d. Pase (SER), 8-4
138 – Miller (SWR) d. Hromada (CM), 5-0
145 – Webb (Matt) d. Azeem (MS), 5-4
152 – Boisseau (Matt) p. Rohman (PJ), 0:28
160 – Jimenez (Matt) d. Gonzalez (G), 5-3
170 – Valente (MS) d. Gaudiello (HB), 4-3
182 – Tache (CM) p. Shata (MS), 2:04
195 – Ekert (SWR) d. Kang (G), 4-1
220 – Marlborough (Matt) d. Bockhaus (S), 3-2
285 – Mazzella (MS) p. Eras (HB), 4:42
Team Scores: Mt. Sinai 272, Glenn 229.5, Mattituck 164.5, Shoreham-Wading River 155.5, Center Moriches 157, Port Jefferson 129.5, Bayport-Blue Point 108, Hampton Bays 65, Southampton 53, Babylon 17.
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Jordan Titus 120, Center Moriches
Champion of Champions: Joe O’Brien, 138, Mt. Sinai
Most Pins, Least Time: Matt Campo, 152, Mt. Sinai, 4 pins in 3:38
