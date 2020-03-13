TODAY'S PAPER
High School

Suffolk County postpones high school games, scrimmages until April 3

A lacrosse helmet, stick and ball on the

A lacrosse helmet, stick and ball on the turf at a girls lacrosse game in 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
All scrimmages and games in Suffolk County high school spring sports have been suspended until April 3 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Schools are permitted to practice, according to Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk school sports.

Practices for spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse began last Monday throughout the state. Practices for badminton, golf, tennis and track and field are scheduled to begin on Monday.

Patchogue-Medford High School announced Thursday it was postponing spring sports until April 30.

Nassau has called a meeting for Monday morning to discuss how to proceed with spring sports, according to Pat Pizzarelli, executive director of Section VIII, governing body of school sports in the county.

Suffolk’s decision comes a day after state officials indefinitely postponed the remaining Long Island Championship and state tournament basketball games as well as the state tournaments in bowling and ice hockey.

Newsday columnist Jim Baumbach

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

