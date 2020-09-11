Suffolk County high school sports officials have postponed all sports until Jan. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a difficult task at hand, that was thoroughly investigated, and the most prudent decision was rendered,” said Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk high school sports. “We really had no alternative seeing the potential for an increase in positive cases of COVID-19. The health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, officials and staff members is paramount to starting this fall.”

The decision was made after a meeting Friday of the county's Athletic Council, a group comprised of athletic directors, teachers and an executive board.

"I think it was expected, to be honest with you," Center Moriches boys soccer coach Chris O'Brien said. "With what was going on with collegiate athletics and all the other aspects of this crazy disease. I’m like everybody else in this world, I’m hoping that we can have a better direction and maybe a vaccination by early 2021 and kind of strip 2020 from the calendar. It seems like if it’s not one thing, it’s another."

Combs said all fall sports -- boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls tennis, girls golf, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming -- will move into the three condensed seasons plan from January to June.

His plans are to accommodate every high school sport in complete seasons. The fall sports season will run from March 1 to May 1 but there is a possibility that a few sports will move seasons to ensure no overlap in seasons.

“We see our plan as one that will allow full seasons for all sports with no overlap. And that’s a real positive for us,” Combs said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau's Section VIII announced on Aug. 26 that it will not have high school sports in the fall and will play three compressed seasons between January and June in 2021.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Aug. 24 that low-risk sports — he named soccer, swimming, field hockey, cross country and tennis — may return to practice and play on Sept. 21.

On Wednesday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that football, volleyball and cheerleading -- deemed as high-risk -- were postponed until March 1.