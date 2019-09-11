Swimmers and divers to watch

Hayley Beutel, Smithown West, Sr.

The junior won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 290.17 to lead Smithtown in its first non-league meet of the season this year. She broke her own school record of 288.17 that she set in 2018. Beutel finished second at the Suffolk diving championship last season with a score of 533.40 and was twelfth at the state championship with a score of 433.00.

Joan Cash, Sacred Heart, Jr.

Cash joined the CHSAA girls swimming record books last season while swimming the opening leg on the Sacred Heart 400-free relay. The team of Cash, Hannah Harkins, Fiona Walsh and Lauryn Johnson finished with a time of 3:30.56, setting the high mark in the event in the CHSAA. She finished fifth in the 50-free and fourth in the 100-free at the federation championships.

Riley Gavigan, Ward Melville, Sr.

Gavigan made her third appearance at the state championships last season and placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and eighth in the 200 IM. She also swam the opening leg on the Ward Melville 200-medley relay team that finished second at the states. She competed at the Eastern Senior Zone Championship in Buffalo this summer and was fourth in the 100-backstroke.

Briana Gellineau, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She was named the St. Anthony's MVP for the past two years and will serve as team captain with Lily Lancellotti and Gracie Edmonds in her final season. She is a three-year state finalist and placed fourth in the 200-yard free last year. Gellineau holds the St. Anthony's 200 (1:49.46) and 500 freestyle (4:56.98) records and is the anchor of the 200-medley relay, 200-free relay and 500-free relay.

Angelina Harris, Miller Place, Jr.

Harris won the Suffolk championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a state qualifying time of 1:04.78. Since Miller Place does not have a team, she swims as an independent and practices with the Three Village Swim Club. The junior placed fifth in the state in the 200-IM and was seventh in the 100 breaststroke last year.

Zoe Le, Great Neck North, Jr.

Le captured the Nassau diving title for a second consecutive season with a score of 497.15 for her 11 dives in the county championship at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow last fall. She was the highest Long Island finisher at the state championship with a score of 436.45.

Morgan Rinn, Oceanside, Sr.

The senior won the 200-yard IM in 2:04.82, the 100 butterfly in 55.96, and swam the opening leg on both of the Sailors’ winning relays last season at the Nassau championships. She finished third in the state in the 200 IM and third in 100 fly. Rinn has committed to swim at Penn State.

Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, Sr.

Sommerstad won the 200-yard IM state championship and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke. She won the Suffolk title in both events. The senior swam a 1:02.66 in the 100 backstroke at the Metropolitan Senior Championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center in mid-July. In doing so, she qualified by 0.03 seconds for the U.S. Olympic Trials for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, Sr.

Stanford won the state championship in the 50-yard freestyle, finished second in the 100 free, and was named the outstanding swimmer at the Nassau championship after winning both events for the third straight year. She is ranked as the 15th best swimmer in the state in the 2020 class and is committed to Penn State.

Chloe Stepanek, Northport, Sr.

Stepanek defended her state championship in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle and was named the most outstanding athlete of the tournament for a second consecutive season. Her time of 49.64 in the 100 free broke her own Suffolk record of 49.93 that she set last year at states. Stepanek is committed to swim at Texas A&M.