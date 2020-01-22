TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
Connetquot's Maveric Rice wins the 200 yard Freestyle
SportsHigh SchoolSwimming

Connetquot/East Islip vs. Ward Melville boys swimming

Print

Connectquot/East Islip and Ward Melville competed in a swimming meet on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020 at Ward Melville High School.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Ward Melville's Myles Brown plays defense against Central Ward Melville vs. Central Islip photos Nicole McDermott from Syosset at Photos: Cartwheel for a Cure gymnastics meet Rory Connor #15 of Manhasset battles for the Photos: Manhasset vs. Jericho boys hoops Kenny Lazo #1 of Brentwood moves the ball Photos: Brentwood vs. Baldwin boys hoops Gus Louis #1 of Elmont, left, and Dayrien Photos: Elmont vs. Center Moriches boys hoops The Cold Spring Harbor cheerleading team performs during Photos: East Meadow Cheerleading Competition Sydney Rosenoff of Long Island Lutheran High School Photos: LuHi vs. Longwood girls basketball It's a tight finish of the 55 meter Photos: Suffolk girls track league championships Miller Place's Thomas Cirrito #10 dries to move Photos: Amityville vs. Miller Place boys basketball Kieran Dorney #32 of Chaminade, right, surveys the Photos: Chaminade vs. St. Mary's boys basketball Sachem East's Ashley Pavan #32 looks to pass Photos: Sachem East vs. Brentwood girls basketball Manhasset's Chris Cabrejo controls Cold Spring Harbor's RJ Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Manhasset wrestling Ava Salti of Half Hollow Hills East looks Photos: Huntington vs. Hills East girls basketball Commack's Nick Mazza (black singlet) and Plainedge's Nick Photos: Commack vs. Plainedge wrestling Jaeda Delsoin #25 of Floral Park looks to Photos: Floral Park vs. Wantagh girls basketball Massapequa's Jack Kirschbaum, right, wrestles Freeport's Jerry Ellis Photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa wrestling Elmont's Gus Louis (1) drives into the paint Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Elmont boys basketball Academy Charter School's Dimitre Martin (11) puts in Photos: Academy Charter vs. East Rockaway boys basketball Joseph Chen of Syosset wins the 100 yard Photos: Garden City vs. Syosset boys swimming Aidan Rinaldi of Farmingdale rolls during a Nassau Photos: Farmingdale vs. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK boys bowling Daniel Faustin #15 of Wyandanch, left, tries looks Photos: Amityville vs. Wyandanch boys hoops WesthamptonÕs Isabelle Smith controls the ball against John Photos: Westhampton vs. Glenn girls hoops Kenny Lazo of Brentwood, left, moves the ball Brentwood vs. Mount Vernon Dayrien Franklin of Center Moriches, left, guards Matthew Chaminade vs. Center Moriches
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search