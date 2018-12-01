It was a quite the season for Commack/Northport swimming standout Chloe Stepanek.

The Northport junior broke numerous county records and culminated her season with back-to-back state titles.

“I always like to think that there is someone out there training harder than me and is faster than me,” Stepanek said. “It keeps me motivated to keep improving my times and come back stronger year after year.”

Stepanek won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and was named the most outstanding athlete of the girls swimming and diving state championships at Ithaca College on Nov. 17 for a second consecutive season.

She finished with a time of 1 minute, 47.66 seconds in the 200 free and swam a 49.64 in the 100 free, breaking her previous county record of 49.93 that she set at last year’s state meet.

“This year going in, I knew I was the top seed and almost everyone expected me to swim well,” Stepanek said. “There was a little more pressure, but I was able to focus on what I needed to do.”