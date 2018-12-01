TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolSwimming

Northport swimmer Chloe Stepanek grabs two state titles

She won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and was named the most outstanding athlete of the girls swimming and diving state championships

Northport's Chloe Stepanek reacts to her win in

Northport's Chloe Stepanek reacts to her win in the final of the 100 yard freestyle during the 2018 NYSPHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in Ithaca, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Adrian Kraus

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
Print

It was a quite the season for Commack/Northport swimming standout Chloe Stepanek.

The Northport junior broke numerous county records and culminated her season with back-to-back state titles.

“I always like to think that there is someone out there training harder than me and is faster than me,” Stepanek said. “It keeps me motivated to keep improving my times and come back stronger year after year.”

Stepanek won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and was named the most outstanding athlete of the girls swimming and diving state championships at Ithaca College on Nov. 17 for a second consecutive season.

She finished with a time of 1 minute, 47.66 seconds in the 200 free and swam a 49.64 in the 100 free, breaking her previous county record of 49.93 that she set at last year’s state meet.

“This year going in, I knew I was the top seed and almost everyone expected me to swim well,” Stepanek said. “There was a little more pressure, but I was able to focus on what I needed to do.”

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com

More high schools

Eleni Glodowski #10 of Whitman, right, and Nicole Whitman vs. Hauppauge girls basketball
Middle Country's Ryan Witkin competes in a game Riverhead vs. Middle Country boys bowling
Garden City RB Trevor Yeboah -Kodie dives down High school photos of the month: November 2018
Michael O'Connell #12 of Chaminade drives to the Kings Park vs. Chaminade boys basketball
Podcast: Newsday's All-Long Island football team
Podcast: 9 Fall All-Long Island teams reveals