High SchoolSwimming

CHSAA Girls Swim/Dive Championships

The CHSAA Girls Swim/Dive Championships took place on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 at Nassau Aquatic Center.

Arabella Pompay of St. Anthony's competes in the
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Arabella Pompay of St. Anthony's competes in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay during the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Olivia Ronaghan of The Mary Louis Academy competes
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Olivia Ronaghan of The Mary Louis Academy competes in the 100 Yard Breaststroke event during the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Ariana Brattoli of Sacred Heart Academy during the
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Ariana Brattoli of Sacred Heart Academy during the 100 Yard Breaststroke at the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Tess Howley of Sacred Heart Academy helps her
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Tess Howley of Sacred Heart Academy helps her team set a new record during the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Ariana Brattoli of Scared Heard Academy competes in
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Ariana Brattoli of Scared Heard Academy competes in the breast stroke during the 200 Yard Medley Relay at the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Maggie Donlevy of The Mary Louis Academy during
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Maggie Donlevy of The Mary Louis Academy during the 100 Yard Freestyle event at the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Sacred Heart Academy takes home the first place
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Sacred Heart Academy takes home the first place plaque during the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Orla Egan of The Mary Louis Academy swims
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Orla Egan of The Mary Louis Academy swims the 200 Yard Freestyle during the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Mary McKenna swims the breast stroke during the
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Mary McKenna swims the breast stroke during the 200 Yard IM at the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Joan Cash of Sacred Heart Academy accepts her
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Joan Cash of Sacred Heart Academy accepts her first place medal after her record setting 50 Yard Freestyle swim at the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Tess Howley of Sacred Heart Academy competes and
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Tess Howley of Sacred Heart Academy competes and places first during the 100 Yard Butterfly at the CHSAA girls swimming championship in East Meadow on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

