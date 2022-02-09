Greg Meder is no stranger to standing on a diving board at the county championships. He’d been there many times before but could never leave with that illustrious and seemingly elusive county title.

He remembers freshman year, finishing lower in the group. But that formed his passion for the craft and he was determined to keep working at it.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK senior completed his ascension by winning the Nassau boys diving championship at the Nassau Aquatic Center Wednesday night. He had a score of 529.05, edging Jericho’s Tristan Yang’s score of 521.90.

"This was a work in progress for a long time," Meder said. "Freshman year I [finished] in the 20s in the county and then I joined a club team and I realized this is my passion. Every day after that was practicing diving to get to this moment to win this medal."

Meder finished third in the county last season and knew he had a strong chance of winning as a senior.

"Watching the climb up," Meder said, "it’s so satisfying to get this medal."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Meder entered the final round less than seven points ahead. Yang dove before Meder in the final round. But when Meder took the board for the final time Wednesday, he didn’t have a number to reach in mind. He merely focused on his best dive.

"My coach didn’t give me a number," Meder said. "He just said I just need a good dive and that’s what I was thinking to myself. I knew it was close and I could do the dive really well and I tried my best at it."

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK diving coach Justin Siragusa saw the stress Meder put on himself and was so proud to see him exit with the crown.

"It’s incredibly satisfying for me at an unmeasurable level, I can only imagine what it’s like for him," Siragusa said. "I’m sure there were sleepless nights for him, last night was not easy for both of us just waiting for this meet."

Meder, Yang, Long Beach’s Chris Buonocore and South Side-Lynbrook’s Thomas McCarthy will all be competing at the state championships at Ithaca College March 4 after posting scores greater than 450. Meder will also be swimming in multiple events at the state championships.

"It’s awesome," Meder said. "Last year we didn’t get to states and the year before it was [on Long Island], so finally getting to travel for states, it’s so cool."