TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Evening
SEARCH
25° Good Evening
Half Hollow Hills' Joshua Lee swims the 100
SportsHigh SchoolSwimming

Half Hollow Hills vs. Ward Melville

Print

Half Hollow Hills defeated Ward Melville, 102-66, in a Suffolk boys swim meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

St. John the Baptist's Jen Gaffney tries to Photos: St. John the Baptist vs. Sachem East girls basketball Hills West guard Bryce Bland drives the lane Photos: HIlls West vs. Islip boys basketball Sachem North James Butler (2) during the Suffolk Lindenhurst-Sachem North boys hoops photos Longwood's Jeremiah Mobley (10) goes to the basket Photos: Center Moriches vs. Longwood boys basketball Andre Curbelo #11 of Long Island Lutheran, right, Photos: LI Lutheran vs. St. Dominic boys basketball Mark Cordero #11 of Deer Park drives to Photos: Deer Park vs. Longwood boys basketball Connetquot/East Islip's Jake llewllyn takes second place in Photos: Hauppauge vs. Connetquot/East Islip boys swimming The Newfield football team celebrate with their trophies History of the Class II LI Championship Lindenhurst DB Matthew Newman makes the interception with LIC Class II: Lindenhurst vs. Garden City Dante Brooks #11 of Portledge looks to get Photos: Portledge vs. Hills East boys basketball The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship Shoreham FB Mike Casazza is brought down by Class IV LIC: Shoreham-Wading River vs. Seaford William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship Freeport RB Makhai Jinks powers his way through Class I LIC: Freeport vs. Floyd Plainedge poses with their Long Island Championship trophy Class III LIC: Plainedge vs. Sayville Westhampton's Dylan Laube, right, and teammates hold up History of the Class III LI Championship North All Star RB Justin Wank picks up Photos: Suffolk PAL all-star football game Julia Patsos of Connetquot, left, and teammate Nicole Photos: Connetquot in the state Class AA girls volleyball championships Shoreham QB Xavier Arline shakes off the tackle Photos: Suffolk Division IV football final Karyn Shaller of Seaford makes a dig while Photos: Seaford in the State Class B girls volleyball championships Seaford quarterback Logan Masters runs the ball ahead Photos: Nassau Conference IV football final Jaden Barber of Lindenhurst runs the ball during Photos: Suffolk Division II football final Olivia Cassone of Pierson-Bridgehampton makes a dig against Photos: Pierson in the State Class C girls volleyball championships Westhampton Beach's Michah Terry, center, and Luke Farnan, Photos: Westhampton at the State Class B boys volleyball championships
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search