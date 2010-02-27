Holy Trinity's Wagner adds two more state swimming wins

BUFFALO - There was no beating Jack Wagner Saturday.

In fact, there isn't anyone who has been able to beat the Holy Trinity senior, including the field at the boys state swimming and diving championships.

Wagner, who has never lost an individual race in his three-year career, punctuated his last high school meet with two more wins as a crowd of about 500 looked on at Flickinger Aquatic Center at Erie Community College.

Wagner won Federation crowns in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle. His efforts were rewarded at the end of the event when he was named the meet's most outstanding swimmer.

Wagner, an eight-time high school All-American, entered the meet as the state record holder in the IM and 100 free. About the only thing he failed to do was better those marks.

Despite battling a cold, he came the closest in the 100 free, swimming a 44.82, slightly slower than his record of 44.66 set last year. His time of 1:49.57 in the IM couldn't top his 1:48.84 from a year ago.

His two titles gives him six in his high school career.

"I would have loved to reset the records today, but you can't really choose your health,'' Wagner said. "I'm happy with how I swam, and I've been undefeated my entire high school career. I find that my biggest accomplishment.''

While Wagner won the Fed title in the IM, junior Matt DeBlasio of Half Hollow Hills was the public school winner in the same race in 1:53.24, which is automatic All-American.

"You hope you can take it out with him [Wagner] and then hold on for dear life on the last 50, but obviously Jack is a phenomenal athlete,'' said DeBlasio, who started his career in seventh grade. "You're not going to beat him in any event here. As much as I wanted to beat him, I still have a title of my own.''

DeBlasio also swam leadoff for HHH's 200 medley relay that reached the final and finished seventh in 1:38.40.

Chris Cremer of Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point was state runner-up in the 500 freestyle, breaking his own Suffolk record from prelims in 4:32.79.

"Going into the meet, I was seeded fourth, so I'm really excited to finish second because I know there's a lot of fast kids,'' said Cremer, who placed sixth last year.

Cremer also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.72. He was part of a 200 freestyle relay that buzzed an "XI'' into the hair on the back of their heads as a sign of unity. Cremer also won an award outside the water as the Suffolk recipient of the sportsmanship award.

Another state runner-up was Everett Vasquez of Patchogue-Medford after his 49.73 in the 100 butterfly. Matt Dutton of Rocky Point was fourth in that event in 51.97.

Nick Spinella of Sewanhaka improved his prelim time in the 100 backstroke to finish third in 52.26.

St. Anthony's had two relays reach the final. Its 400 freestyle relay placed fourth in 3:12.07, and the 200 freestyle relay touched in 1:28.62 to finish fifth.

Christian Yeager of St. Anthony's had a big final day, finishing fourth in the IM and sixth in the backstroke. He also anchored the 400 freestyle relay.

The top diver from Nassau-Suffolk was junior Anthony Steffanelli of Sachem East, who was eighth. Steffanelli scored 7s on seven of his 11 dives to finish with 430.45 points. Ryan Savit of HHH was 11th (417.60).