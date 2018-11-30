Jessica Whang knew she was swimming her last race for Great Neck South when she entered the pool for the 100-yard breaststroke final at the state championships Nov. 17 at Ithaca College.

What she didn’t expect was the reaction she received following the race.

The senior trailed by .11 seconds after the first 50 yards, but was able to turn it into another gear and won the race in 1 minute, 2.55 seconds, the fastest time in the state this year.

When Whang climbed out of the pool, she was immediately embraced the entire Nassau Section 8 team.

“That was a special moment,” an emotional Whang said. “I was so thankful for their support and their cheering. This was something I really wanted.”

In addition to winning the state championship, she also was a county champion in the event.

“Swimming is a tough sport, not only physically, but mentally,” Whang said. “Without the help of my friends, family and coaches I couldn’t have done this.”