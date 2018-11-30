TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
38° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolSwimming

Hard work helped put Port Jefferson's Kyra Sommerstad in winner's circle at state tournament

Port Jefferson's Kyra Sommerstad swims in the finals

Port Jefferson's Kyra Sommerstad swims in the finals of the 100 yard backstroke during the 2018 NYSPHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in Ithaca, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Adrian Kraus

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Print

Unlike most swimmers who head to the state tournament and leave their teammates behind, Kyra Sommerstad’s experience was different.

The Port Jefferson junior, who swims as an independent because her school doesn’t have a team, spent all season practicing with the Three Village Swim Club. But when it came time for the state tournament, she finally had the support of a team behind her.

“Section XI is my team when I go up there and it’s an amazing feeling knowing that they’re cheering me on,” Sommerstad said. “It definitely helps me.”

Sommerstad’s hard work paid off as she won the state 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 2.89 seconds at Ithaca College Nov.17.

“It was the little things that I was working on a lot that helped me,” Sommerstad said. “Kick outs, underwaters, turns and starts, it really just pays off in the end.

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

More high schools

Middle Country's Ryan Witkin competes in a game Riverhead vs. Middle Country boys bowling
Garden City RB Trevor Yeboah -Kodie dives down High school photos of the month: November 2018
Michael O'Connell #12 of Chaminade drives to the Kings Park vs. Chaminade boys basketball
Podcast: Newsday's All-Long Island football team
Podcast: 9 Fall All-Long Island teams reveals
Olivia Medford #22 of South Side dribbles downcourt East Meadow vs. South Side girls basketball