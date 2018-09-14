Northport’s Chloe Stepanek developed her love for swimming when she was just 6 years old, watching Michael Phelps capture eight gold medals during the 2008 Beijing Olympic games.

“I want to do that,” Stepanek said to her mother, while looking at the television.

Little did Stepanek know that 10 years later, she would be competing in the same pool as an Olympic gold medalist.

Stepanek, a junior on the combined Commack/Northport girls swimming team, earned the opportunity to participate in the Phillips 66 National Championships at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine, California at the end of July. The event featured a plethora of the top swimmers in the country, including Olympians Katie Ledecky and Missy Franklin.

As she begins the varsity swim season, Stepanek is looking to use her experience from the summer to help cut down her times, improve her turns, become a physically stronger swimmer and repeat as state champion in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events.

The 2017 Newsday Long Island Swimmer of the Year qualified for Nationals by swimming a 56.32 in the 100-meter freestyle finals at the N.J. Berkeley Aquatic Club Memorial Day Meet on May 26 in Piscataway, New Jersey with her Long Island Aquatic club team.

In her preliminary 100-meter freestyle heat at Nationals on July 25, Stepanek swam a 56.64. She was in lane one, and Franklin, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, was in lane eight.

“It was crazy, I was swimming alongside some of the best swimmers in the country,” Stepanek said. “I think there were some things that I could have done better, but overall it was really a great experience, and I was honored that I had the opportunity to compete.”

The fifth ranked junior in the state, according to CollegeSwimming.com, didn’t make it to the championships by mistake.

She earned it.

A typical morning for Stepanek during the high school swim season begins by waking up at 5 a.m. to go and practice with the varsity team from 6-7 a.m. She then comes home and gets ready for school. After school is over, Stepanek heads to practice with her club team for two hours or so. Two nights during the week, she goes to weight training, and sometimes doesn’t arrive back home until around 9 p.m.…Just in time to do some homework.

“When I was swimming at the state meet last year, and at Nationals this summer, it was a reminder that hard work pays off, and that all the long days are worth it,” Stepanek said. “I know that there are a lot of talented swimmers on Long Island and everybody wants to win. Plenty of people are working hard, and I try to remember that someone is always training hard, and I have to train harder to try and beat them.”

One of those talented swimmers is Lauryn Johnson of Sacred Heart. Like Stepanek, Johnson swims year-round with the Long Island Aquatic club team.

Johnson was named Newsday’s Nassau Swimmer of the Year after her strong performance at the state championships last fall.

The senior and UCLA commit, took second in the 500-yard freestyle and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly. Johnson was also a part of Sacred Heart’s third-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, and swam the anchor leg of the winning 400-yard free relay.

“She has been really dedicated to the sport,” Sacred Heart coach Mary White said. “Last year her mechanics were improved, and she was much more relaxed and confident as a swimmer.”