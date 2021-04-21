Lauren Mehta’s final dive was perfect. Literally perfect.

The final dive for Mehta as a Farmingdale High School student resulted in four scores of 10 and a 9.5. With the top three marks counting toward her total score, Mehta had a perfect dive.

"I don’t think I’ll ever feel like that, not for a while," Mehta said. "It’s so surreal, I can’t even put it into words. I started jumping up and down in excitement."

That perfect score helped Mehta win her second-straight Nassau diving championship with a score of 534.50 at the Nassau Aquatic Center Wednesday evening.

Yueqi Wang, of Manhasset, finished second with a score of 524.85 and Zoe Le, of Great Neck North, placed third with a score of 485.60.

"I was just having fun," said Mehta, a senior. "It was my last ever high school diving meet, so I just wanted to go out and give it my best and know that I put it all out there."

Farmingdale coach Randy Corcoran said Mehta’s competitiveness shined in becoming a championship diver.

"Without a state meet, this was going to be it," Corcoran said. "This was going to be the culmination of her high school career so to take back-to-back county championships ... it’s not an easy thing to do."

During months of quarantine, Mehta did all she could to train. And she remained confident that there would be a high school season and a championship at the end, which is exactly how she wanted to end her high school tenure.

"I knew from the start that this was the goal I had in mind and I wanted," Mehta said. "So every practice, I went in knowing I wanted to win so I had to give it all I had."

And to do so with a perfect score on her final dive?

"The judges have been tough on her all year," Corcoran said. "So for them to say, ‘You know what? That was perfect,’ was just icing on the whole cake. It was incredible."

"I just feel so complete," Mehta said. "Finishing senior year like this amazing."