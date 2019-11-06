Nassau girls diving championships
Scenes from the Nassau girls diving championships on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Nassau Class AA boys soccer final Photos: Long Island girls tennis team championship CHSAA girls volleyball final: St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg Nassau Class A girls soccer final: MacArthur vs. Mepham Photos: Suffolk Class A girls soccer final Photos: Nassau Class AA girls soccer final Photos: Suffolk Class AA girls soccer final Photos: Nassau Class B girls soccer final Photos: Brentwood vs. Smithtown West in the Suffolk 'AA' playoffs Photos: Suffolk Class A field hockey final Photos: Floyd vs. Commack in the Suffolk 'AA' playoffs Nassau Class A Field Hockey Final: Massapequa vs. Baldwin photos Nassau County B Field Hockey Final: Garden City vs. Manhasset photos CHSAA Boys Soccer Final: St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg photos Photos: Suffolk Class B girls soccer final Metropolitan Independent Football League Championship: Long Island Lutheran vs. Hopkins photos Photos: Oceanside football vs. Massapequa CHSAA Girls Soccer Final: Kellenberg vs. St. Anthony pictures's Plainedge vs. Lynbrook photos Photos: Suffolk Class B boys soccer final Connetquot vs. Newfield photos Photos: Suffolk Class B field hockey final Southold vs. Greenport photos Photos: Suffolk Class C field hockey final
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.