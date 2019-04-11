Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team

NEWSDAY'S SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Jason Louser, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

Few swimmers on Long Island graduate with Louser's accomplishments

To kick off state championship weekend, the Shoreham-Wading River senior set a state record during the preliminary races of the 200-yard IM, clocking 1:46.00. The next day, he won the 200 IM state championship in 1:47.98 and the 100 breaststroke title in a state-record time of 53.94 seconds Both were All-American automatic times, leading to his selection as Newsday's Swimmer of the Year.

Entering the season, Louser swam times that were close to state records, leaving him to believe he could set a new mark. The previous 200 IM state record was set by Hauppauge’s Justin Plaschka (1:47.83) and the 100 breaststroke mark was held by Huntington’s Gunther Cassell (54.51).

“I definitely thought the 200 IM and 100 breast records were my best times at the time, so I knew I had to go out and work very hard to get the records,” Louser said. “I was looking forward to that in the beginning of the season and I’m so glad I was able to accomplish it.”

Louser, who will swim at University of California-Berkeley, graduates as a five-time state champion, winning the 200 IM the last two years and the 100 breaststroke the last three winters.

“I’m very proud,” Louser said. “And it’s definitely how I want to end off my high school career.”

NASSAU SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Andy Lee, Great Neck South, Sr.

In his final varsity individual race, Lee wanted to make sure he did something that would be remembered.

When the senior touched the wall in the 100-yard butterfly in 48.13 seconds, he not only secured a second state championship on the day, but he set a county record, surpassing Lynbrook’s Tim Marski’s time of 48.53, set the previous year.

“I’ve always wanted to go for that time,” said Lee after the state championships. “When he hit that time, I was like, ‘Wow, maybe I can do that one day.’ Today was the day and it was a great experience for me. I was so happy.”

Lee, who also won the 50 freestyle state championship in 20.60 seconds, has been named Newsday’s Nassau Swimmer of the Year. Both of his state championship marks were All-American automatic times, and he will be swimming for Columbia next year.

“It was an unbelievable experience for me,” Lee said. “I’m happy my season ended this way.”

THE ALL-LONG ISLAND TEAM

Trenton Burr, Hauppauge, Sr.

He won the 100 backstroke state championship in an All-American consideration time of 50.30.

Justin Meyn, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

He won the 100 freestyle state championship in an All-American consideration time of 45.40 and was part of St. Anthony’s winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Jake Newmark, Garden City, Jr.

He won state championships in the 200 free and 500 free, winning the 200 free in 1:38.15 and 500 free in 4:27.10. Both are All-American automatic times.

Great Neck South 200-yard medley relay: Justin Whang, Soph., Christopher Lei, Sr., Andy Lee, Sr., Joshua Liu, Sr.

The team posted the top time of any public school in the 200 medley relay at the state championships, in an All-American consideration time of 1:34.18.

St. Anthony’s 200 free relay: Mark Owens, Jr., Christopher Stange, Jr., William Swartwout, Jr., Justin Meyn, Sr.

The team won the 200 free relay state title in an All-American automatic time of 1:24.37, helping the Friars score the most team points at the state championships.

St. Anthony’s 400 free relay: Justin Meyn, Sr., Christopher Stange, Jr., Dylan Champagne, Sr., William Swartwout, Jr.

The 400 free relay team capped the state finals with a victory in the final event, securing the Friars the most points on the day. They won in a school-record time of 3:06.49

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Schleider, Syosset

He guided Syosset to its fourth-straight undefeated dual meet season and first county title since 2003.

THE ALL-LI SECOND TEAM

Ryan Aroesty, Long Beach, Sr.

Michael Chang, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Ethan McCormac, East Hampton, Sr.

Nicholas Shen, Great Neck South, Soph. (Diver)

William Swartwout, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Jake Vecchio, Comsewogue, Jr.

Justin Whang, Great Neck South, Soph.

Brendan Williams, Mount Sinai, Soph.