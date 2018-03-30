Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team 2018

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming first team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Tim Marski, South Side-Lynbrook, Sr.

Marski won two individual races at the state championships and county finals -- and still his best performance may have come in a consolation heart.

It's rare that Marski finds himself trailing when he's swimming in a pool, but relay events can be that exception. And in his final swim for the South Side-Lynbrook team, the Lynbrook senior had a 19.81 50-yard split -- which would be a state-record by 0.27 seconds if done in the 50 yard freestyle event -- to give South Side-Lynbrook the top time in the 200 free consolation heat. Marski entered the pool sixth as the team's anchor.

"I personally like to catch up," Marski said. "It makes me move faster and it's just something in there that I love to play catch up and beat the other guy."

It was the final race for Marski after winning state championships in the 50 free (20.53) and 100 fly (48.53) -- both All-American automatic times -- at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3. Marski has been named Newsday's Swimmer of the Year.

"He's kind of like a once-in-a-career swimmer for me," coach Ryan Clark said.

Marski, committed to swim at University of Florida, posted state-qualifying times in all eight individual events and provided Clark a luxury few Long Island coaches had.