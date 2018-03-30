Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team 2018
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming first team for the 2017-18 winter season.
Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Tim Marski, South Side-Lynbrook, Sr.
Marski won two individual races at the state championships and county finals -- and still his best performance may have come in a consolation heart.
It's rare that Marski finds himself trailing when he's swimming in a pool, but relay events can be that exception. And in his final swim for the South Side-Lynbrook team, the Lynbrook senior had a 19.81 50-yard split -- which would be a state-record by 0.27 seconds if done in the 50 yard freestyle event -- to give South Side-Lynbrook the top time in the 200 free consolation heat. Marski entered the pool sixth as the team's anchor.
"I personally like to catch up," Marski said. "It makes me move faster and it's just something in there that I love to play catch up and beat the other guy."
It was the final race for Marski after winning state championships in the 50 free (20.53) and 100 fly (48.53) -- both All-American automatic times -- at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3. Marski has been named Newsday's Swimmer of the Year.
"He's kind of like a once-in-a-career swimmer for me," coach Ryan Clark said.
Marski, committed to swim at University of Florida, posted state-qualifying times in all eight individual events and provided Clark a luxury few Long Island coaches had.
Michael Chang, St. Anthony’s, Jr.
He tied for second at the state championships in the 200 IM in an All-American consideration time of 1:51.13 and placed third in the 100 breast with an All-American automatic time of 55.54.
George Kalletta, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.
He placed second at the state championships in the 500 free with an All-American consideration time of 4:32.12 and fourth in the 200 IM with a 1:53.07.
Andy Lee, Great Neck South, Jr.
Lee posted the top time of all public school swimmers -- and the second-best time overall -- in the 100 free with an All-American consideration time of 45.08. He set the 50 free county record at the division championships in 20.38.
Jason Louser, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.
Louser became a two-time state championship in the 100 breast, winning this year's title in 55.07 -- by 0.12 seconds -- with a late push at the end. Louser also won his first 200 IM state title in 1:28.20.
Christian Sztolcman, Chaminade, Sr.
>Sztolcman won two state championships in All-American automatic times, taking the 200 free in 1:37.21 and 100 free in 44.62. He led the Flyers to their second straight CHSAA title.
Ethan Tack, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.
Tack was named the most outstanding swimmer at the Suffolk County championships, winning the 200 free and 100 fly. He led Hills to its 12th straight Suffolk team title.
David He, Ward Melville, Sr.
He and his teammates won the 200 medley relay state championship in an All-American consideration time of 1:33.79.
Ryan Kaplan, Ward Melville, Sr.
Kaplan and his teammates won the 200 medley relay state championship in an All-American consideration time of 1:33.79.
Cameron Kubik, Ward Melville, Sr.
Kubik and his teammates won the 200 medley relay state championship in an All-American consideration time of 1:33.79.
Luka Zuric, Ward Melville, Sr.
Zuric and his teammates won the 200 medley relay state championship in an All-American consideration time of 1:33.79.
Coach of the Year: Chris Gordon, Ward Melville
Gordon guided the Patriots to the most team points in the state championships, having a relay championship team and four swimmers post top-10 scores at the state finals.
Ryan Aroesty, Long Beach, Jr.
Jack Casey, Hauppauge, Jr.
David He, Ward Melville, Sr. (individual)
Troy Morris, Long Beach, Sr.
John Protano,Garden City, Jr.
Orry Zayit, Port Washington-Roslyn, Sr. (pictured)
Luka Zuric, Ward Melville, Sr. (individual)
St. Anthony's 200 medley relay (Ian Fitzpatrick, Michael Chang, Mark Owens, Justin Meyn)
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.