Nick Rhodes sliced through the water inside the Nassau Aquatic Center and touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly, then finished faster than the rest again in the 100 backstroke — two titles in one wonderful afternoon.

The junior from the South Side/Lynbrook team had expected to sweep those events at the Nassau County Boys Swimming & Diving Championships after how hard he had been training. But to actually accomplish it on Saturday, well, that feeling, just like this swimmer, was difficult to beat.

"I’m loving it," Rhodes said. "… I guess good work pays off. It feels great."

But there was an even better feeling coming shortly thereafter. He received the "Outstanding Competitor Award."

"That was the main goal at this meet, to get that," Rhodes said. "I’m happy that I did it."

Rhodes, who attends South Side, repeated in the 100 butterfly and posted a personal-best time of 50.61 in the 100 backstroke. So, how is he positioned now as far as possibly winning the latter at the state championships March 4 and 5 at Ithaca College?

"Pretty high," Rhodes said. "That’s the goal, to win it in that event, and if I swim either (the 100 butterfly or the 200 IM), to win the other."

Matthew Chang also took two individual county titles, the ones the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK senior will swim at states, the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

He repeated in the 100 breaststroke in 56.91 — good for All-America consideration. He was also on the winning 200 medley relay team. The 200 IM was especially rewarding because he went from third last year to first.

"I think it’s very inspiring for someone like me who’s been around for so long," Chang said. "It proves in this sport, no matter how long you’ve been swimming, as long as you stay dedicated to the sport, that you can keep improving and moving up the ladder."

Syosset knows from the top of the ladder.

It won the team title for the fourth straight year. Highlights came with a 1-2-3 finish — Anthony Park, Ethan Chen, Austin Fei — in the 100 freestyle and victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Park, Fei and Chen, the 2022 Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Long Island Swimming Officials Association, also contributed on those relays.

The dynasty still rules.

"It’s amazing," coach Michael Cipollino said. "It comes down to the commitment of all the guys on the team. They work so hard every day at practice. They really pull for each other and lift each other up throughout each meet, especially here at championships."

Michael Ma experienced something new at these championships. The Manhasset senior claimed the 200 freestyle in a personal-best 1:41.83.

"I’ve been swimming varsity since I was in ninth grade, and I’ve swum this event at every county meet," Ma said. "It’s one of my favorite events … On my last year, as a senior, to be first, and my teammate (Patrick Broderick) second right next me, it’s something I’ll never forget."

Jack Skarren plays tight end and middle linebacker for Long Beach’s varsity football team, and defense for the lacrosse team. He can swim, too. The junior edged defending champ Thomas Huh of Great Neck South in the 50 freestyle, winning in a personal-best 21.75, which qualified him for states. His best swim came at the best time.

"I’ve never swam club," Skarren said. "I only swim for the high school. And this is not even close to my main sport. So to be able to do that, I just feel really good about myself."