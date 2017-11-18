Northport’s Chloe Stepanek best at state swim meet

ITHACA, N.Y. — When Chloe Stepanek sets a goal there is nothing that can stop her.

The Northport sophomore wanted not only to win, but also hit specific marks in both of her races Saturday at the federation swimming and diving championships at Ithaca College. And she was right on the mark.

Stepanek won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.63 seconds, then clocked 49.93 to win the 100 free on her way to being named the meet’s most outstanding swimmer.

“I wanted to go into the 1:47 range (in the 200), and I finally broke 50 seconds in the 100 free,” Stepanek said. “I had been at a 50, 51, for a while, and to finally see that 49 pop up was a really great feeling.”

Her time in the 200 free was three seconds faster than the field, and both times lowered Suffolk county records she set Friday in the preliminaries.

“I swim all year round with my club team and with my high school team and although I’m sad high school season is over I just have to keep training to get faster,” Stepanek said. “The hard work that you put in, even though you’re hurting and you want to stop, pays off. You have to think of the long-term goals and what you want to achieve.”

Lauryn Johnson and Joan Cash of Sacred Heart each fought through soreness and pain to swim four championship races Saturday, and they saved their best result for last.

Johnson, Cash, Hannah Harkins and Fiona Walsh combined to win the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:32.25 in the last race of the meet. St. Anthony’s finished third in 3:32.77.

“I think winning the relay helps me be a leader not only to my team but to the whole school,” Johnson said.

Johnson also finished second in the 500 free (4:52.24) and third in the 100 butterfly (55.22) and, along with Cash, was a part of the third-place 200 free relay (1:37.09).

“My goal was to win an individual event but I didn’t have that great of a day today,” Johnson said. “My goal next year is to win at least one event and maybe our relay can win both events”

Cash finished third in the 50 free (23.68) and fourth in the 100 free (51.51).

“Last year I didn’t do as well as I wanted to individually but I really improved this year so I was happy,” Cash said.

Great Neck South’s Jessica Whang made some improvements herself and was second in the 100 breaststroke. She shaved 1.29 seconds off her preliminary time to finish in 1:02.77.

“I just made sure I was really focused before and during my race,” Whang said. “I definitely felt better during the race today and I was pleased I improved from the day before.”

Sacred Heart was third overall in team standings with 168 points, the best finish by a Long Island school. St. Anthony’s was seventh with 109.5 and Garden City was 10th with 98 points.

State Federation Swimming Finals

At Ithaca College

200 free: 1. Chloe Stepanek, Northport, 1:47.63; 3. Briana Gellineau, St. Anthony’s, 1:52.07; 8. Shannon Welcome, Freeport, 1:53.40; 9. Kaley Skarren, Long Beach, 1:53.99; 10. Annabelle Corcoran, Port Washington, 1:54.64

200 IM: 5. Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, 2:05.43; 9. Elizabeth Walsh, Bellmore-Merrick, 2:08.27; 10. Emily Bardak, St. Anthony’s, 2:09.12.

50 free: 3. Joan Cash, Sacred Heart, 23.68; 4. Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, 23.84; 6. Margaret Purcell, Southampton, 23.92.

100 butterfly: 3. Lauryn Johnson, Sacred Heart, 55.22; 7. Morgan Rinn, Oceanside, 56.66; 9. Gabriella Meringolo, Garden City, 57.00; 10. Sarah Gaudet, Lynbrook, 57.39.

100 free: 1. Chloe Stepanek, Northport, 49.93; 4. Joan Cash, Sacred Heart, 51.51; 5. Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, 51.66.

500 free: 2. Lauryn Johnson, Sacred Heart, 4:57.01; 6. Annabelle Corcoran, Port Washington, 5:02.49; 7. Briana Gellineau, St. Anthony’s 5:00.10.

200 free relay: 3. Sacred Heart, 1:37.09; 10. Port Washington, 1:40.02.

200 medley relay: 3. Ward Melville, 1:47.98; 6. Northport/Commack, 1:49.28; Bellmore-Merrick, 1:49.85; 10. Garden City, 1:51.11.

100 backstroke: 6. Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, 56.59; 7. Elizabeth Walsh, Bellmore-Merrick, 56.68; 8. Claire McNeary, Manhasset, 57.02;

100 breaststroke: 2. Jessica Whang, Great Neck South, 1:02.77; 6. Margaret Purcell, Southampton, 1:04.48; 10. Riley Gavigan, Ward Melville, 1:05.41.

400 free relay: 1. Sacred Heart, 3:32.25; 3. St. Anthony’s, 3:32.77; 8. Garden City, 3:38.42.