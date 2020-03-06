TODAY'S PAPER
State boys diving championships

Nicholas Shopis of Chaminade competes in the 500

Nicholas Shopis of Chaminade competes in the 500 yard freestyle event during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Photos from the state boys diving championships at Nassau Aquatic Center on Friday March 6, 2020.

Jake Vecchio of Comsewogue wins his heat in
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jake Vecchio of Comsewogue wins his heat in the 100 yard butterfly during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Mark Owens of St. AnthonyÕs competes in the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Mark Owens of St. Anthony's competes in the 100 yard butterfly during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Christopher Stange of St. AnthonyÕs relaxes after his
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Christopher Stange of St. Anthony's relaxes after his heat in the 100 yard butterfly during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Jake Ang of Sewanhaka leaves the blocks in
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jake Ang of Sewanhaka leaves the blocks in his heat of the 50 yard freestyle during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Justin Whang of Great Neck South competes in
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Justin Whang of Great Neck South competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

William Swartwout of St. AnthonyÕs competes in the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

William Swartwout of St. Anthony's competes in the 500 yard freestyle event during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Nicholas Shopis of Chaminade competes in the 500
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Nicholas Shopis of Chaminade competes in the 500 yard freestyle event during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Jake Newmark of Garden City competes in the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jake Newmark of Garden City competes in the 500 yard freestyle event during the state boys swimming championship preliminaries in East Meadow on Friday, March 6, 2020.

