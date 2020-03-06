Jake Newmark isn’t ready to give up his spot at the top.

During the season, the Garden City senior isn’t focused on securing top times or setting records. For him, it’s all a build-up to the culmination of a season — the state swimming championships.

At Friday’s preliminary races, Newmark showed he was still his dominant self. After winning the state championship in both the 200-yard and 500 freestyle races last year, he had the top time in both events in the preliminary races in the boys state championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since it ended last year,” Newmark said. “I just want to defend my titles and show that I can do it twice in a row.”

The championships will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nassau Aquatic Center.

Newmark dropped nearly six seconds from his regular-season time, finishing the 200 freestyle in 1:38.27. He dropped more than 12 seconds from his regular-season time in the 500 freestyle, swimming in 4:28.54.

“It just is a whole different mindset,” he said. “Regular season is just the regular season. But I come into this meet and I’ve been thinking about it for the past month and every day at practice.”

The senior also set a 100 freestyle Nassau County record during the 400 freestyle relay. Newmark swam a 44.78 in his 100 leg, surpassing Tim Marski’s mark of 44.95 set in 2018 for South Side/Lynbrook.

But Newmark wasn’t the lone Long Island swimmer with an impressive performance.

Henry Shemet of Miller Place had the top time in the 200 individual medley, dropping his time by 3.5 seconds and finishing in 1:51.39. And he admitted his time even surprised himself.

“It definitely did. I looked at the board and I was wide-eyed,” said Shemet, who also had the fifth-best time in the 100 breaststroke (57.07). “I was like, ‘No way I went 1:51.’ ”

Jake Vecchio of Comsewogue had the top time in the 100 butterfly at 49.41. The senior is competing in his fourth state finals and is hoping to graduate as a state champion before swimming for Binghamton University.

“I’ve been imagining it over and over again,” Vecchio said. “I’ve been working so hard the past couple of months at practice, specifically for this meet and this race coming up. And I just can’t wait to see all my hard work pay off.”

Vecchio also had the sixth-best time in the 200 freestyle with a 1:41.60, which has a strong Long Island field, including Newmark, St. Anthony’s Billy Swartwout (finished second in 1:40.09) and Mount Sinai’s Brendan Williams, who finished eighth in 1:41.88.

St. Anthony’s, which has posted the top team score in each of the last two years, had another strong day, led by its 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. The team of Chistopher Stange, Mark Owens, Matthew McManus and Swartwout posted the top times in both events (1:24.69 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:08.28 in the 400 freestyle relay).

“Our relays, we want to win those,” Stange said. “I feel like we have a good shot at state records in those, so that’s our main focus in the meet for sure.”

The team title continues to be the priority for the Friars.

“We weren’t sure if we could get it this year,” Swartwout said. “But after prelims today, we definitely have a shot and definitely looking forward to that tomorrow and see how we can do.”

Long Island swimmers have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic Saturday.

“I could barely sleep coming into today,” Shemet said. “My goal is to be standing No. 1 on that podium and I hope tomorrow I can do that.”