Records on records.

That's the phrase Jason Louser thinks about when he takes his place on the starting block for Shoreham-Wading River.

Louser is the two-time defending state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and he owns one Suffolk record, but at the Section XI Championships held Saturday at Suffolk CCC, of course, he was swimming for more.

Louser’s winning time of 4 minutes, 28.34 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle, broke the county record of 4:31.62 that he set in 2017.

“I’ve been pushing my speed the last two days of practice and it worked out,” Louser said. “The win feels great. My goal was to drop my time and I’m looking forward to doing it again at states.”

Louser, a senior, also won the 100 breast with a time of 55.54.

When the state championships come to the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow March 1-2, Louser will have more records on his mind. The 100-breast state mark is 54.72 and that's just 0.35 seconds off his 2018 state time of 55.07.

What else will be on Louser’s mind?

Staying hydrated.

“You have to . . . I’m always texting my parents for a Gatorade,” Louser said laughing. “I’m looking forward to states and breaking a record or two.”

Another double winner Saturday was East Hampton senior Ethan McCormac. He placed first in the 50-free in 21.41 and in the 100-free with a personal-best time of 46.46.

“I was seeded first in both events, so I knew I wanted to go out there and earn a better time then I have in the past,” McCormac said.

McCormac swam the first leg of the 200-free relay to pace East Hampton's winning time of 1:28.32.

“It was such a close race,” McCormac said. “A lot of screaming and a lot of fun. It was a nice win.”

The combined Half Hollow Hills team can say the same. For the 13th straight year, the Thundercolts won the team championship with a score of 407.5.

HHH's Matthew Park, Kabir Randhawa, Lucas Tack and Benjamin Glazebnik won the 400-free relay in a time of 3:16.44. Randhawa also won the the 200-free with a time of 1:43.91.

Felix Luo, Mason Arnberg, Corey Sherman and Tack combined to win the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:39.12.

“I have to give credit to our whole team,” Randhawa said.

Park added, “This is a great way to end our high school career with another county win. We had 19 kids here and it really is a testament to our coaches. We’ve grown with them as swimmers and individuals . . . now our eyes are on states.”

At the state meet, Hills will be looking to win back the team championship it surrendered to Ward Melville last year. “As the years progress, we gain some new kids and lose some fast kids,” Park said. “The pressure is on not to keep up the legacy but to set an example for the younger swimmers, so they know they can keep the Hills legacy going.”