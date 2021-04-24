Manhasset wins Nassau girls swim title

It took some time, but Manhasset finally has its swimming title.

Manhasset totaled 541 points Saturday in winning the Nassau County girls championship at the Nassau Aquatic Center, and ending Garden City's 21-year claim to the title.

"I am so excited for my girls, we have wonderful leadership," Manhasset coach Matthew McGrane said. "This year we were a complete team and it all clicked."

Manhasset won five of the 12 events, including three relays, in winning the 25-team competition. Garden City was second with 337 points, followed by Bellmore-Merrick with 292.

Sophomore Sara Plunkett, who won the 100-yard backstroke in 55.92 seconds, credits much of her team’s success to the way it deal with COVID-19.

"The pandemic actually brought us closer as a team, the dynamic is different," Plunkett said. "We’ve tried so hard against Garden City every year, so to finally do it this year feels great."

Senior Francesca Raimondi agreed: "We worried in our group chat that we wouldn’t have a season. Since we did get a season, we took advantage."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Raimondi joined Plunkett, freshman Briana Racanello and sophomore Sofia Giordano in winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.55), and was second in the 100 free.

Racanello won the 200 Individual medley (2:06.55), and also teamed with Raimondi, senior Gaby McIntyre and junior Kasey Mulholland to win the 200 free relay in 2:06.55.

"This is my first year on the team and I look up to our seniors, Racanello said. "We all have each other’s backs and come together as one."

Plunkett, McIntyre, Mulholland and sophomore Samantha Dring teamed to win the 200 medley relay in 1:48.37.

, Depite the fact that there is no state tournaemnt this year, McGrane thinks his team has made its mark in state rankings.

"I anticipate we will be one of the top public schools in New York state when the rankings come out within the next week or so. Fingers crossed, but these girls earned it," McGrane said.