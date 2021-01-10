Top 25 boys swimmers and divers

MICHAEL BIRYUKOV

Oceanside, Sr.

Placed 24th in 200-yard freestyle at the state championships and had 42nd-best time in preliminary races last year. Placed third in 200 freestyle and fifth in 500 freestyle at Nassau championships.

MATTHEW CHANG

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jr.

Placed 23rd in 100 breaststroke and 27th in 200 individual medley at state championships last year. Placed fourth in 200 IM and fifth in 100 breaststroke at Nassau championships.

OWEN GLASER

St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Placed 14th in 200 individual medley state championships last year.

BENJAMIN GLAZEBNIK

Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Placed 14th in 100 freestyle and 18th in 50 freestyle at state championships last season. Glazebnik won 100 freestyle Suffolk championship and placed second in 50 freestyle. Was also a member of Hills’ county championship winning 200-medley relay and 400-freestyle relay teams.

ILAN GOLDBERG

Hewlett, Sr.

Placed 13th in 200 individual medley at state championships last season and had 41st-best time in100 backstroke preliminary races. Placed second in 200 IM and fourth in 100 backstroke at Nassau championships.

AIDAN GREENFIELD

Northport, Sr.

Had 34th-best time in 200 freestyle and 39th-best time in 500 freestyle preliminary races of state championships last season. Placed second in 500 freestyle and fourth in 200 freestyle at Suffolk championships.

MICHAEL JANG

Commack, Jr.

Placed 22nd in 100 breaststroke at state championships and had 43rd-best time in 200 individual medley in preliminary races. Placed third in 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke at Suffolk championships.

MICHAEL LU

Syosset, Sr.

Had 41st-best time in 500 freestyle and 60th-best time in 200 freestyle preliminary races of state championships last season. Placed third in 500 freestyle and sixth in 200 freestyle at Nassau championships.

MICHAEL MA

Manhasset, Jr.

Had 38th-best time in 200 freestyle and 50th-best time in 500 freestyle in preliminary races of state championships last season. Placed fourth in 200 freestyle and seventh in 500 freestyle at Nassau championships.

MATT MCMANUS

St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Member of Friars’ state championship 200- and 400-freestyle relay teams, which won in All-American automatic times of 1:24.33 and 3:05.88, respectively.

ETHAN MIAO

Levittown-East Meadow, Soph.

Placed 25th in 200 freestyle at state championships and had 52nd-best time in 500 freestyle preliminary race last year. Placed third in 100 freestyle and seventh in 200 individual medley at Nassau championships.

KEVIN NELSON

West Islip, Sr.

Finished 14th at state championships last year.

RYAN NUNEZ

Kellenberg, Soph.

Placed 21st in backstroke and 32nd in 100 butterfly at state championships last year.

LIAM PRESTON

Miller Place, Sr.

Placed 14th in 200 freestyle and 13th in 500 freestyle at state championships last year. Placed third in 200 freestyle and seventh in 100 butterfly at Suffolk championships.

NICHOLAS RHODES

South Side/Lynbrook, Soph.

Placed 29th in 100 backstroke and 37th in 100 butterfly at state championships last year. Placed third in 100 backstroke and fifth in 100 butterfly at Nassau championships.

GRIFFEN SCHIMMEL

Long Beach, Sr.

Placed 17th in 200 freestyle and seventh in 500 freestyle at state championships last year. Placed second in 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at Nassau championships.

NICHOLAS SHEN

Great Neck South, Sr.

Placed fifth at state diving championships last year with a 480.45, only 35 points behind the winner. Also won his third straight county diving title, winning with county-record score of 580.35.

RYAN SHANNON

Chaminade, Sr.

Had 29th-best time in 200 freestyle and 39th-best time in 50 freestyle in preliminary race at state championships last season. Was also part of Flyers’ 400-freestyle relay team, which placed second in state with All-American automatic time of 3:06.09, and 200 freestyle-relay team, which placed second in All-American consideration time of 1:25.12.

NICHOLAS SHOPIS

Chaminade, Sr.

Won 100 freestyle state championship in All-American consideration time of 45.45 seconds last season. Was also a part of Flyers’ 400-freestyle relay team, which placed second in state with All-American automatic time of 3:06.09, and 200 freestyle-relay team, which placed second in All-American consideration time of 1:25.12.

JOE TONNA

Huntington/Harborfields/

Whitman, Jr.

Placed 12th in 200 freestyle swimming for St. Anthony’s at 2019 state championships. Didn’t swim on varsity level last season.

PATRICK WALSH

Chaminade, Sr.

Placed seventh in 100 backstroke and 18th in 500 freestyle at state championships last year. Was also part of Chaminade’s 400-freestyle medley team, which placed second at state championships with All-American automatic time of 3:06.09. Won 500 freestyle and finished second in 100 backstroke at CHSAA championships.

JUSTIN WHANG

Great Neck South, Sr.

Won 200 individual medley state championship in All-American consideration time of 1:51.12 and finished fourth in backstroke in 51.11 seconds last season. His 200 IM time was a Nassau County record. Won 200 IM and placed second in 100 butterfly at Nassau championships.

KEVIN WU

Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Placed 25th in 500 freestyle at state championships and had 33rd-best time in 200 freestyle preliminary races last year. Placed fourth in 500 freestyle and fifth in 200 freestyle at Suffolk championships.

CAMERON YUEN

Garden City, Sr.

Placed 13th at state diving championships and placed third at Nassau championships.

ALEX ZHANG

Huntington/Harborfields/

Whitman, Jr.

Won Suffolk diving championship last year and finished 16th at state championships.