Newsday’s annual list of the top high school girls swimmers, listed alphabetically:

Kathryn Brady, Sayville/Bayport Blue Point, Sr.

She placed 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state championships.

Hannah Brockman, Ward Melville, Sr.

Brockman placed second in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle at the Suffolk championships.

Olivia Brown, Kings Park, Fr.

She finished 25th in the 100 butterfly at the state championships.

Morgan Cassidy, Connetquot-East Islip, Jr.

Cassidy placed 30th at the state diving championships and fourth at the Suffolk finals last year.

Riley Fried, Bellmore-Merrick, Soph.

She finished 26th in the 100 butterfly at the state championships.

Veronica Gelfand, Bellmore-Merrick, Fr.

Gelfand finished 28th in the 500 freestyle at the state championships.

Angelina Harris, Miller Place, Sr.

Harris took fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the state championships.

Brenna Horan, Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point, Sr.

She finished second in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly at the Suffolk championships.

Sophia Karras, Herricks, Sr.

The 500-yard freestyle champion in Nassau last season, Karras also placed third in the event with an All-American automatic time of 4:48.16 at the state championships. She also finished 11th in the 200 freestyle at the state meet.

Kiara Kennedy, South Side, Jr.

Kennedy won the Nassau title in the 100 backstroke, then took third at the state championships. Kennedy is committed to swim at Duke.

Lauren Kuzma, Garden City, Sr.

Kuzma finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 individual medley at the state championships. She won the 100 breaststroke Nassau title.

Zoe Le, Great Neck North, Sr.

She won the Nassau diving championship as a freshman and a sophomore. Le didn’t compete last season due to an injury and will be diving at Brown next year.

Gaby McIntyre, Manhasset, Sr.

She finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke and 18th in the 100 butterfly at the state championships.

Lauren Mehta, Farmingdale, Sr.

She won the Nassau diving championship last season and finished 14th at the state championships.

Chelsea Miao, East Meadow, Sr.

She finished 26th in the 200 individual medley and 28th in the 100 breaststroke at the state championships.

Kathryn Montefusco, Huntington/Whitman, Soph.

Montefusco finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke and 13th in the 100 freestyle at the state championships.

Kiani Morisi, Massapequa, Sr.

Morisi finished 16th in the 500 freestyle and 18th in the 200 individual medley at the state championships.

Denise Phelan, Northport/Commack, Jr.

She won the 100 breaststroke state championship in an All-American automatic time of 1:02.33. She also placed 15th in the 100 butterfly at the state championships. Phelan also won the Suffolk 100 breaststroke title.

Francesca Raimondi, Manhasset, Sr.

Raimondi won the Nassau title in the 200 freestyle, then finished eighth in the state in that event. She also took 10th place in the 500 freestyle at the state championships.

Julienne Saliou, Harborfields, Jr.

She placed ninth in the 100 freestyle and 14th in the 100 backstroke at the state championships. She won the 100 freestyle Suffolk title.

Kailey Simons, Herricks, Soph.

She placed 10th in the 100 backstroke and 29th in the 200 individual medley at the state championships.

Kate Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, Jr.

Sommerstad placed 11th in the 500 freestyle and 21st in the 200 freestyle at the state championships.

Leah Treglia, Smithtown, Soph.

Treglia finished 16th in the 200 individual medley and 21st in the 100 backstroke at the state championships.

Jackie Triglia, West Islip, Sr.

She placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and 29th in the 100 backstroke at the state championships. She won the 100 butterfly Suffolk title.

Rachel Yang, Jericho, Fr.

Yang finished second at the Nassau diving championships and 16th at the state championships.