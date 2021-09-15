A look at the top girls swimmers and divers across Long Island high schools for the fall 2021 season, in alphabetical order:

Hannah Brockman, Ward Melville, Sr.

She finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, fourth in the 200 freestyle and anchored Ward Melville’s winning 200 freestyle relay team at the Suffolk championships last season.

Olivia Brown, Kings Park, Soph.

Brown finished third in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 200 individual medley at the Suffolk championships last season.

Madison Connor, Garden City, Jr.

She won the 100 freestyle in 52.07 and placed second in the 200 freestyle at the Nassau championships last season.

Riley Fried, Bellmore-Merrick, Jr.

She finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the individual medley at the Nassau championships last season.

Sofia Giordano, Manhasset, Jr.

She finished third in the 500 freestyle, fourth in the 200 freestyle and was a member of Manhasset’s winning 400 freestyle relay team at the Nassau championships last season.

Cavan Gormsen, Sacred Heart, Jr.

At last season’s league finals, Gormsen won the 200 freestyle in 1:46.18 and the 500 freestyle in 4:40.75, both CHSAA records. She also was a member of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays teams.

Brooke Haag, Massapequa, Sr.

She won the 50 freestyle in 24.13 and finished fourth in the 100 backstroke at the Nassau championships last season.

Emily Herr, Shoreham-Wading River, Fr.

Herr won the 100 freestyle in 51.94 and placed second in the 200 freestyle at the Suffolk championships. last season

Tess Howley, Sacred Heart, Jr.

She set two CHSAA records in the preliminary races the day before the CHSAA championship finals in the 100 butterfly (52.33) and 100 backstroke (54.23) last season. Howley went on to win both races in 52.69 and 54.73 seconds, respectively. She was also part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Kiara Kennedy, South Side, Sr.

The Duke commit placed third in the 100 backstroke at the 2019 state championships.

Mary McKenna, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

She finished sixth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 individual medley at the 2019 state championships.

Kathryn Montefusco, Huntington-Walt Whitman, Jr.

She won the 200 freestyle in 1:52.10 and placed third in the 100 breaststroke at the Suffolk championships last season.

Kasey Mulholland, Manhasset, Sr.

Mulholland finished third in the 100 freestyle, fourth in the 50 freestyle and was a member of Manhasset’s winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams at the Nassau championships last season.

Praise Okodogbe, St. John the Baptist, Jr.

Okodogbe finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle at the CHSAA finals last season.

Makayla Pearce, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Pearce took second both in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at the CHSAA championships last season. She was also a member of Sacred Heart’s winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Denise Phelan, Northport-Commack, Sr.

Phelan won the 100 breaststroke in a Suffolk County record and All-American automatic time of 1:01.61 at the Suffolk championships last season. The Kentucky commit also won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.33 and was part of the winning 200 medley relay in 1:49.05.

Briana Racanello, Manhasset, Soph.

She won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.55 and finished fifth in the butterfly at the Nassau championships last season. Racanello was also a member of Manhasset’s winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays teams.

Jillian Rastello, Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point, Sr.

She won the Suffolk diving championship last season with a score of 475.05.

Olivia Schlegel, Port Jefferson, Jr.

She finished third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley at the Suffolk championships last season.

Kailey Simons, Herricks, Jr.

She won the 100 butterfly in 55.84 and placed second in the 100 backstroke at the Nassau championships last season.

Madison So, Syosset, Jr.

She finished 11th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 200 individual medley at the 2019 state championships.

Kate Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, Sr.

The Miami commit won the 500 freestyle in 5:06.39 and placed third in the 200 freestyle at the Suffolk championships last season.

Leah Treglia, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Jr.

She won the 100 butterfly in 56.73 and 100 backstroke in 55.45 at the Suffolk championships last season. She also was part of Hauppauge-Smithtown’s winning 400 freestyle relay team.

Victoria Wang, Manhasset, 8th

Wang finished second at the Nassau diving championships last season.

Katie Yee, Herricks, Jr.

Yee placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley at the Nassau championships last season.