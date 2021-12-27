A look at the top 25 boys swimmers and divers on Long Island this winter, in alphabetical order.

Patrick Broderick, Manhasset, Jr.

He placed second in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle at last season’s Nassau championships.

Matthew Chang, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

He won the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.63 and placed third in the 200 individual medley at last season’s Nassau championships.

Allan Chu, Syosset, So.

He finished second in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley at last season’s Nassau championships.

Andrew Diano, Wantagh, Sr.

He placed fifth in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly at last season’s Nassau championships.

Noah Giunta, Comsewogue, Jr.

He won the 100 butterfly in 52.13 and 100 backstroke in 52.90 at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Owen Glaser, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

He placed third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 500 freestyle at last season’s CHSAA championships.

John Holler, Smithtown, Jr.

He placed fourth in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Thomas Huh, Great Neck South, Jr.

He won the 50 freestyle in 22.23 and placed sixth in the 100 freestyle at last season’s Nassau championships.

Michael Jang, Commack Sr.

He won the 200 individual medley in 1:56.44 and 100 breaststroke in 58.87 at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Brian Kern, Chaminade, Jr.

He finished fifth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 backstroke at last season’s CHSAA championships.

Pierre Leroy, Huntington-Harb-Whitman, Jr.

He placed fifth in both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Michael Ma, Manhasset, Sr.

He placed third in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle at last season’s Nassau championships.

Stephen McDonald, Chaminade, Jr.

He placed second in the both 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at last season’s CHSAA championships.

Matt McManus, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

He placed third in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at last season’s CHSAA championships.

Greg Meder, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

He placed third in diving at last season’s Nassau championships, but he also swims. Meder placed sixth in the 100 butterfly at the same meet.

Aaron Mendoza, St. Anthony’s, So.

He placed fourth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 backstroke at last season’s CHSAA championships.

Ethan Miao, Levittown-East Meadow, Jr.

He won the 100 freestyle in 47.86 and placed second in the 200 freestyle at last season’s Nassau championships.

Jake Nielsen, Hauppauge, Sr.

He placed second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Ryan Nunez, Kellenberg, Jr.

He placed third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly at last season’s CHSAA championships.

Anthony Park, Syosset, Sr.

He finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 individual medley at last season’s Nassau championships.

Liam Preston, Miller Place, Sr.

He won both the 200 freestyle in 1:41.79 and 500 freestyle in 4:37.58 at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Nicholas Rhodes, South Side/Lynbrook, Jr.

He won the 100 butterfly in 51.36 and placed third in the 100 backstroke at last season’s Nassau championships.

Matthew Szypula, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

He finished fourth in the 500 freestyle, seventh in the 100 backstroke and was a part of two county championship-winning relay teams at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Joe Tonna, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman, Sr.

He placed second in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke at last season’s Suffolk championships.

Alex Zhang, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman, Sr.

He won his third straight Suffolk diving championship last season.