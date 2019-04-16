For legendary Hempstead boys basketball coach Ted Adams, the opportunity to guide student-athletes seemed like something he was always meant to do. But even as he continued to focus on improving the lives of others, he never stopped to think about all that he was achieving himself.

Until Tuesday, when Adams was one of 34 members selected to be a part of the fifth induction class of the Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. The 2019 induction ceremony will be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club Sept. 25.

“It’s almost like the end of a lifelong goal and it’s been rewarding for something you’ve wanted to do all your life, something you were meant and supposed to do,” Adams said. “There’s life and there’s something that makes life worth living and when you find you’ve been doing things to help other people and you find you're given recognition for helping other people, it’s just icing on the cake.”

Adams coached the Hempstead boys basketball team from 1983-2013, winning 17 county titles and 12 Long Island championships. He also won three state titles, 517 career games and was Newsday’s Coach of the Year seven times.

Adams said he got into coaching to work with and enhance the life of student-athletes, something nearly every successful coach shares in.

“Coaching is a vehicle for getting to the end point,” Adams said. “The end point was to help develop youngsters to their maximum, spiritually and both physically and mentally and that was one piece of that triad we were trying to put together. So once we did that, we were able to develop the whole person. Not just the basketball player.”

The 34-member class is filled with some of the top high school coaches in the history of Long Island, including Adams, Bill Ashley, John Baumann, James Colligan, George Dlugolonski, Bruce Gehrke, Jack Kaley, Robert Kenney, Ernest Kight Jr., Paul Limmer, Joe Lores, Alan Lowe, Gloria O’Connor, Rob Perpall, Carmine Verde and Hank Williams.

For Perpall, who has an all-time football record of 157-62-1, including 149-46 with seven county and two Long Island titles in 19 seasons at Seaford and also a 202-62 record in 13 seasons as a softball coach, he loves the ever-changing challenges and amateurism that comes with coaching at the high school level.

“Once I couldn’t play football anymore, I wanted to still stay involved and I love working with the kids,” Perpall said. “I love building...you have a bunch of kids and you’re trying to turn them into a team that’s a productive unit. That’s the fun about it.”

The exceptional student-athletes as a part of this year’s class includes Alice Jean Arden-Hodge (Baldwin), Courtney Cornwall (Lawrence), Bill Dumpson (Port Washington), Jessica Foschi-Gallo (Friends Academy), Ronnie Heller (Farmingdale), Jill Rose Januszewski-Krol (Oceanside), Paul Lankford (Farmingdale), Bethany Lambley Lesueur (Garden City), Heather McAdam-Pomilio (Long Beach), Gerald McHugh (Baldwin), Breanne Nasti (Baldwin), Billy Omeltchenko (Great Neck North), Bob Rule (Manhasset), Christie Welsh (Massapequa) and Wandy Williams (Malverne).

Carl Reuter, a longtime News 12 and MSG Varsity reporter, Bill Erb, a long-time referee, and Joe Cairo, a football administrator, will also be a part of this year’s class.

“It’s really an honor,” Perpall said. “Because these people have really accomplished so many things in their lives.”