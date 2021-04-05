Commack sisters Emily and Kady Tannenbaum paved the way for the host Cougars in their 7-0 girls tennis victory over Half Hollow Hills West on Monday. At first singles, senior Emily defeated Sydney Seid, 6-1, 6-0, and at second singles freshman Kady defeated Bettina Deljanin, 6-1, 6-0, to help Commack improve to 5-2 in Suffolk I.

"Emily and Kady have an incredible work ethic and are very dedicated to the sport," Commack coach Jacqueline Clark said. "They lead this team in more ways than just tennis and a coach couldn’t ask for anything else."

The dynamic duo was hoping to play doubles at the state championship this year, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, Clark is working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to put together an individual event that features the top three singles players and top three doubles teams in each county.

"I’m bummed states are canceled, it’s always fun to represent with the other Nassau girls," Emily said. "I’m still thankful I get to play doubles with my sister at counties and individuals."

The lefty all-court player is taking her talents to the U.S. Navel Academy and is looking to become a stronger person and athlete.

"It’s not like any other school," Emily said. "Tennis is part of it but that’s not the big picture. Serving is going to be a lifechanging experience and help me become the person I want to be.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While Kady will miss the bond she has with her sister, she is excited to be the lone Tannenbaum star on the Commack tennis courts.

"I will definitely miss her," Kady said. "She’s my big sister and our team captain that we all look up to. I’ll be ready to step up and plus, I’ll get my own space now."

At No. 3 singles, seventh grader Amelia Kleiman used her consistency to defeat Anushka Pandya, 6-0, 6-1, of Half Hollow Hills West (1-5) and give the Cougars another point.

"I thought I played well out there," Kleiman said. "I took my time in the beginning, giving me a strong start. I also felt motivated by Emily and Kady who are positive role models."

Commack’s Karen Li and Bianca Reznic were in sync at first doubles as they defeated Jenna Barot and Sydney Levinton, 6-1, 6-2.

"It was a great match overall and a beautiful day, Clark said. "The girls did a great job executing what we have been working on at practice."