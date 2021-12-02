TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolTennis

Commack's Kady Tannenbaum shows toughness in winning state title in tennis

Kady Tannenbaum of Commack.

Kady Tannenbaum of Commack. Credit: Melissa Phillips

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Print

Kady Tannenbaum's biggest win was made possible because of her toughest loss.

The Commack sophomore arrived at the girls tennis state championship in Schenectady the weekend of Oct. 30 determined to avenge her 3-set loss in the Suffolk singles championship to Longwood's Victoria Matos the week before.

A rematch with Matos awaited Tannenbaum in the state quarterfinal.

"I saw a shift in mental toughness from her when she lost in the county final to Victoria Matos with two match points," Commack coach Jackie Clark said. "It lit a fire under her, and she drew confidence despite the loss."

Tannenbaum carried that confidence with her throughout the tournament.

She came back from a set down in one match, defeated Matos in the quarterfinals and won a Long Island showdown with Nassau champion Isabella Sha of Friends Academy before defeating Larisa Kotok of Marion Central School, 6-4, 6-0, to win the first title in Commack history.

"She took care of business," Clark said. "She kept her head together and played very aggressively."

Tannenbaum was able to keep her composure after dropping the first set in the second round against Victoria McEnroe of Bronxville, the daughter of Patrick McEnroe.

From there she didn’t drop another set and only lost six total games in the semifinal and final.

"She has had such a phenomenal season, and I’ve seen her grow since starting in seventh grade," Clark said. "She’s always out there smiling and having fun. It was amazing."

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

More high schools

Newsday's Gregg Sarra looks back at football's Long
High School Spotlight: The Long Island championships
Garden City DE Jack Cascadden tackles Bellport RB
Top high school sports photos: November 2021
Watch some of the highlights from Garden City's
Watch LIC highlights from Garden City vs. Bellport
Watch the scoring plays from the Long Island
Watch LIC highlights from Plainedge vs. East Islip
Daniel Quigley's touchdown lifted North Shore over Shoreham-Wading
Watch LIC highlight: Quigley's TD lifts North Shore vs. SWR
North Shore WR David Berlin goes up high
LIC Class IV photos: North Shore vs. SWR
Didn’t find what you were looking for?